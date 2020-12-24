Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 535; Last week: 736
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1465-1840 pounds $49-$54 average; 1415-1810 pounds $55-$65 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1100-1480 pounds $45-$54 average; 1110-1440 pounds $55-$67 high; 1140-1460 pounds $35-$44 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 785-1160 pounds $36-$44 average; 890-1035 pounds $45-$51 high; 780-1140 pounds $25-$34 low; Bulls (1-2), 1370-1965 pounds $85-$91 average; 1625-2035 pounds $98-$118 high; 1290-1685 pouinds $65-$77 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Supreme 8 head $1750-$1975, Common 6 head $700-$925; Bred Heifers, Medium 1 head $775; Medium 1 head $850; Springer Heifers, Approved 1 head $1175; Medium 3 head $875-$900; Common 5 head $700-$825; Open Heifers, Approved 2 head 650 pounds $500; Medium 3 head 475 pounds $275; Medium 1 head 750 pounds $500; Common 2 head 425 pounds $150; Common 1 head 625 pounds $350; Baby Bull Calves, 18 head $5-$90; 10 head $130-$210 beef cross; 3 head $110-$120 crossbred; 2 head $20 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 14 head $5-$90; 10 head $120-$150 beef cross; 4 head $70-$90 crossbred.
