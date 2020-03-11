Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR WARREN AND SOUTHERN EDMONSON COUNTIES... AT 543 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 9 MILES NORTHWEST OF BOWLING GREEN, MOVING EAST AT 35 MPH. THIS IS A VERY DANGEROUS STORM. HAZARD...80 MPH WIND GUSTS AND GOLF BALL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE HEAVILY DAMAGED. EXPECT CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXTENSIVE TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES ARE LIKELY. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BOWLING GREEN, PLUM SPRINGS, CRESTMOOR, MOUNT VICTOR, SMITHS GROVE, PARK CITY, OAKLAND, CHALYBEATE, HARDCASTLE AND GIRKIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY. A TORNADO WATCH ALSO REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL...1.75IN; WIND...80MPH