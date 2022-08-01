In 2019, Kentucky earned an overall C- on its Infrastructure Report Card due to aging and deteriorating performance. The state fared slightly worse in the roads category, earning a D+ on account of $6 billion in unfunded construction projects identified by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
However, based on recent infrastructure fund allocations, Gov. Andy Beshear is looking to make honor roll by the end of his term.
In a recent series of infrastructure grants, Beshear awarded $1,377,385 to Logan County and $201,222 to Barren County to complete several sidewalk and road projects.
The awards are part of his “Better Kentucky Plan,” which directs federal funds from the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act toward projects that expand broadband, promote better transportation, provide cleaner water and build stronger schools and communities.
One grant went to the city of Russellville’s Second Street sidewalks, which are “dilapidated,” according to Jason Henderson, Russellville Public Works utilities director. The city applied for the infrastructure grant to replace the sidewalk in 2021 for safety reasons, Henderson said.
Beshear awarded the city of Russellville $424,000 from the federal Transportation Alternatives Program to support 80% of the project’s cost. TAP funding is used for “non-motorized forms of transportation to improve connectivity, accessibility, safety and equity in communities,” according to a news release.
The goal of the Second Street sidewalk replacement is to “keep people out of the roadways,” Henderson said. “It will replace both sides of the street and connect the East Side neighborhoods to the central city square.”
Due to the amount of paperwork involved in government grants like these, Henderson said the actual construction is unlikely to begin until spring 2023.
East Logan Water District will add more than 41,000 feet of waterline to serve at least 25 previously unserved citizens with its $625,000 award. The money is coming from the Cleaner Water Program, whose purpose includes providing Kentuckians with clean drinking water and a sanitary sewer system.
Russellville’s third project, the resurfacing of Earl Davis Drive, won $52,385 in state discretionary transportation funding. The road has experienced several base failures after years of high traffic levels and heavy truck use, Henderson said. The city is planning to start the quarter mile of resurfacing this fall.
Logan County’s final infrastructure project is a connecting sidewalk on the city of Auburn’s Wrenwood Drive. The nearly three-quarter-mile sidewalk will join the city’s Pedestrian Park with developing neighborhoods, senior citizen communities and the downtown Sugar Maple Square.
The $276,000 TAP grant will help improve citizens’ quality of life, Mayor Mike Hughes said.
“Auburn has a substantial number of residents who walk for exercise and also a number who walk out of necessity,” Hughes said. “The new sidewalk will tie into and continue an existing sidewalk network and allow for more distance to be covered by pedestrians and bicycle riders.”
Barren County applied for grants to add a crosswalk in Park City and widen Glasgow’s Beaver Creek Park trail from 4 to 12 feet.
The former project will connect Blakeman Street and Bardstown Road to complete a popular sidewalk loop with a $179,094 TAP grant. The latter will increase accessibility for cyclists and parks vehicles using a $22,128 grant from the Recreational Trails Program, which is part of of the Federal Highway Administration.
