Happy birthday July 31: Don’t overestimate or underestimate what you can accomplish. Your numbers are 7, 12, 22, 27, 30, 37, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Socializing will help you gain valuable information and determine how to proceed. Refuse to let a situation that can influence your status or position turn into an emotional frenzy. Use your skills and attributes to build solid connections with innovative collaborators. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let anyone distract you from reaching your goal. You’ll impress someone who can help you progress. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for answers, be resourceful and don’t rely on someone who exaggerates or tells you something to benefit themselves instead of you. Make your home more functional, and equip yourself to use your skills and knowledge to outperform anyone who tries to interfere. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Reach out and see who replies. Reliable connections will motivate you to improve your lifestyle. A serious discussion will provide enough information to turn something you have to offer into a commercial endeavor. Don’t sit still; take advantage of what’s available. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Adjust to what’s happening and recognize what’s best for you. Personal growth will pay high dividends. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look at the big picture and set a course that encourages making positive change, gaining information, and a mixture of old and new that complements who you are and what you want to achieve. Step into the spotlight. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Sift through the possibilities and adjust your living arrangements positively to offset your expenses. Protect against health or financial risks. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Share your enthusiasm; contributions will spark your imagination and encourage you to expand your awareness and plans regarding the balance between home and work. Follow through. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll face opposition and receive conflicting information. Avoid situations that can lead to insult or injury. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can wiggle your way into anything you put your mind to and persuade others to follow suit. Your magnetism will carry you to the finish line, where you can enjoy the rewards of doing the right thing at the right time. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tone things down to accomplish your goals. Taking on too much or overreacting to what’s happening will leave you vulnerable. Change what’s necessary, regardless of what others do or say. Pay more attention to how you look and feel. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A minimalist approach to life, relationships and how you proceed will decide the results. If you market your skills using innovative ideas, you’ll receive favorable input. HHHH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.