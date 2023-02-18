Maggie Dean Warden (Haley) Feb 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling Green – Maggie Dean Warden, 92, died in her residence Feb. 12, 2023. Cone Funeral Home, Bowling Green. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Non-criminal Law Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesKathy Sue CampbellOrville 'Pete' Wick Dotson IIIMan shot in chase sues Simpson sheriff, deputiesDr. Vera M. Grinstead GuthrieLeon TarterWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsJohn Wesley (Jack) SagabielDr. Larry J. PackInput sought on potential improvements to Smallhouse RoadCounty moves toward remodel of Sugar Maple Images Videos State News Infant body found in submerged car in flooded West Virginia Louisville mayor unveils plan to alter guns seized by police Kentucky Senate lets teachers decide on transgender pronouns Kentucky high court lets near-total abortion ban continue Editorial Roundup: Kentucky National News AP News Summary at 1:38 a.m. EST Dominion voting case exposes post-election fear at Fox News Sheriff: Gunman kills 6, including ex-wife, in Mississippi AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST Today in History: FEB 18, Michelangelo dies at age 88 POLITICAL NEWS Why balloons are now in public eye — and military crosshairs Turmoil in courts on gun laws in wake of justices' ruling US ends search for objects shot down over Alaska, Lake Huron Court upholds ban against Cowboys for Trump co-founder Rhode Island Senate president: Transit CEO must step down Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView