Happy birthday for Aug. 29: Size up situations, get the facts and act with precision and detail. Refuse to let temptation and emotional factors lead you astray. Your numbers are 5, 12, 20, 27, 31, 44, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a walk down memory lane and revive an old idea, friendship or activity that can add positive components to your daily routine. Call the shots and make things happen. Do whatever it takes to increase your self-esteem and put your best foot forward. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make a statement and follow through. Show confidence in yourself and what you can bring to the table. Offering a truthful assessment will stop anyone from trying to talk you out of your hard-earned cash. Don’t let anyone play on your sympathy. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You have more leverage than you think. Put your energy into learning, details and finishing what you start. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Proceed into any proposed joint transaction requiring a quick decision or down payment with trepidation. Question what others offer and expect in return. Be smart, take your time and don’t be afraid to go it alone. Have confidence in your ability to make wise decisions. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take control when deciding what’s best for you. Put yourself first. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Ponder over details until you feel comfortable with the results. Dedicate more time and effort to how you use your cash and skills. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Surround yourself with people who point you in a healthy and profitable direction. Pay attention to tips that improve your looks and feelings. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Think before you respond. Overreacting will result in changes that are emotionally damaging to a meaningful relationship. Concentrate on creativity and using your imagination to bring about stability and security. Walk away from chaos and people who set a poor example. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Speak kindly, be patient and protect your privacy. Pay attention to how you feel, and curb spending, binge eating and drinking. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Develop a detailed plan before moving. A lifestyle change will positively impact your financial well-being; however, it’s likely to create a problem with someone in your life who tends to take advantage of you or your generosity. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Have faith in your intuition and ability to respond, but don’t rule out that the information you receive may be exaggerated. Get the facts before you act or share what you hear. A new look will draw compliments, and romance is on the rise. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It’s up to you to make changes if something is holding you back. Tidy up loose ends and explore the available possibilities. Leave nothing to chance or in someone else’s hands. Use your intelligence to devise a plan that delivers. HHH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.