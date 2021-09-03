City police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred early Friday.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers were called shortly after midnight Friday to the area behind Fairview Plaza by a man who reported that he had been stabbed.
The man, identified as Michael Skaggs, had received multiple stab wounds and was flown to a trauma center in Nashville, where police said his condition is unknown.
Detective have identified a suspect and are attempting to locate him, BGPD said.