Regional medical professionals are seeing a “soft increase” in COVID-19 cases, though it’s unlikely we’ll see lockdowns or mask requirements any time soon.
Medical director of The Medical Center's Emergency Department Dr. William Moss told the Daily News that it has seen between five and 15 positive cases a day in recent weeks.
“That itself is a little bit of a bump up,” Moss said. “But very few people are having to do more than isolate and take care of common cold symptoms.”
Moss said last week five patients were hospitalized at the Medical Center but none required ventilators.
He said it’s a far cry from what they saw during the onset of COVID-19 when as many as 70 to 90 people would be hospitalized at a time with around 20 on ventilators.
The current dominant strain of COVID-19, the EG.5 or “Eris” variant, has a slightly higher chance of spreading but a much lower chance of inciting health complications, Moss said.
“(Patients) tend to be a little bit older and have predisposed diseases,” Moss said. “Young people do well with it, similar to what we’ve had before.”
Moss said the newest strain is more like influenza and that as the virus progresses, it will continue to mirror a cold or flu.
Like the flu, it’s likely to spread fastest in enclosed spaces. Moss said it’s common to see upticks in the summer and winter months as people stay inside to avoid extreme heat or cold.
“I wouldn’t let this impede any of your daily activities except if you feel sick,” Moss said. “If you do, just do the proper thing and get treatment.”
The good news, Moss said, is that a booster is expected to become available toward the end of September that specifically covers the Eris variant. He said receiving that is especially important for immunocompromised individuals.
“We’ll see this for a couple of years, just low-grade bumps and stuff here and there,” Moss said. “I would be surprised if it becomes anything more than that.”