DEAR ABBY: I'm a 57-year-old, attractive, single, childless woman. Why is it that the men I meet are just plain dumb? They have the conversational skills of 5-year-olds and the same juvenile behavior. They are either emotionally unavailable and just after sex, or at the opposite end of the spectrum -- available emotionally, but the sex is just ... okay. I cannot be the first woman to ask the question: Are boys just dumb? -- SMARTER THAN I THINK IN IOWA

Recommended for you