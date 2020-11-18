Millions of children have missed routine vaccinations

Children in the U.S. are on track to miss about 9-million routine vaccinations by the end of the year.
Wednesday, Blue Cross Blue Shield released data indicating 26 percent fewer kids were given routine immunizations compared to last year.
Forty percent of parents and legal guardians said the pandemic made them miss routine vaccinations for their children.
The company's chief medical officer said the interruption of vaccine schedules puts the U.S. on edge of a severe immunization crisis among children.
The officer said if the trend continues, the threat of widespread outbreaks of diseases like polio, measles, and whooping cough would increase.
