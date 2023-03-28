Happy Birthday for March 30: Distance yourself from harmful influences and overindulgence. Your numbers are 9, 11, 18, 24, 33, 39, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Undesirable behavior will lead to emotional setbacks. Choose your words and path carefully. A step in the wrong direction will turn into a costly affair. Stay poised, focused and true to yourself, and the tables will turn in your favor. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Monitor what you agree to and know how to draw the line when necessary. Romance is escalating. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Address situations carefully to avoid an uncomfortable outcome. Play to win but not at the expense of giving up too much. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Halt before making a mistake. Poor behavior won’t solve problems or give anyone the license to be mean or disrespectful. Protect yourself and avoid conflict. Play fair; choose peace and love. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’re on a roll, but rethink your strategy before you take on too much. Protect your health, reputation and emotional well-being from anyone who tries to take advantage of you. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a chance and try something new and exciting. Surround yourself with people and projects that excite you, and participate in events that help you connect with individuals who share your insight and dreams. Romance is on the rise. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Embrace the positive and walk away from negativity. Y Channel your energy into finishing what you start, not arguing a moot point. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep your inner thoughts to yourself. Focus on exploring your creative ideas and maintaining your status quo, regardless of what others do or say. Nurture the relationships that make differences in your life. Positive changes will occur. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your money to yourself, and go it alone if it makes more sense. Concentrate on your home, lifestyle and the ones you love in order to ensure you maintain a safe and positive environment. Personal growth is apparent if you keep interference at arm’s length. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change of scenery will lift your spirits. Keep your thoughts to yourself and curb any inkling to overdo or spend. Make peace and love priorities. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Brainstorming will lead to progress. Turn your thoughts into something concrete. Slow down and do things right the first time, and success will follow. Avoid injury or sickness; don’t take unnecessary risks. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Clear a space and sink your teeth into something you must complete. Sharing expenses with someone or spending less on unnecessary items will ease stress. Romance is favored. HHHHH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.