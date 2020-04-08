More than 200 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kentucky increased the statewide total to 1,346, according to an update Wednesday from Gov. Andy Beshear.
The midweek surge is the state’s largest spike in cases yet, and is the first day that more than 200 new cases were reported since the state’s first case was confirmed March 6.
Beshear also said racial demographics are currently available for about 66 percent of the 1,346 cases: 79.79 percent white, 11.76 percent African American, 3.54 percent other race, 2.51 percent Asian and 2.28 percent multiracial.
Demographics for about 82 percent of coronavirus-related fatalities are available: 85.96 percent white, 12.28 percent African American and 1.75 percent Asian.
The governor also said during his daily briefing in Frankfort that at least 339 people have reportedly recovered and 205 are currently hospitalized, 93 of whom are in an intensive care unit.
He added that eight more people diagnosed with the coronavirus have died, bringing the state’s total to 71. However, the state’s website, kycovid19.ky.gov, shows 73 total deaths.
In the Bowling Green region, seven more cases were confirmed in a news release Wednesday from the Barren River District Health Department, including one new case in Barren County and three new cases in both Butler and Warren counties.
The 68 total cases in the eight-county Barren River district include one in Hart County, three in Barren County, five in Butler County, six in Edmonson County, four in Logan County, 14 in Simpson County and 35 in Warren County.
During the governor’s briefing Wednesday, he also discussed an executive order he signed limiting the number of people in stores that are still open to one adult per household. The new rule doesn’t apply to minors or to adults who are accompanying another adult who must be supervised because of their age, disability or physical/mental impairment.
The order also prohibits uninvited in-person solicitation at households or businesses.
Additionally, he extended a previous order allowing pharmacists to dispense emergency refills up to 30 days of nonscheduled medications.
Moreover, he announced that Kentucky Dam Village in Gilbertsville will serve as Kentucky’s first state park to house first responders who need a place to stay “as they are helping other people.”
Four students in their third year of medical school at Kentucky colleges will be the first cohort of volunteers to utilize cabins at state parks and will reportedly be deployed Thursday.
State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said there is a nearby facility in need of help because of the amount of people diagnosed with the coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.
These four people are among more than 700 who responded to Stack’s “call for volunteers” amid the pandemic.
In addition, Beshear said the state received federal funding to start doling out the extra $600 payment per week to those receiving unemployment benefits as early as Thursday night.
He was also asked about mail-in voting and said he is willing to do it after seeing initial cost projections and that it needs to be “seriously considered” for both the state’s primary election in June and the general election in November.
The question comes a day after Wisconsin received criticism for holding in-person voting for the state’s primary election.
Beshear also downplayed the possibility of lifting state restrictions in 80 days on Memorial Day based on reports that Wuhan, China – where the first-ever COVID-19 case was reported – has reportedly lifted its lockdown after 76 days.
The governor explained that there is not enough information yet to make such a prediction, and that no direct comparison can be made between Kentucky and Wuhan.
Wuhan already had its surge in cases and is ruled by “an authoritarian government where they can lock everybody in their house, and only allow you to go out for a certain period of time everyday to do one thing, and probably monitor everybody that’s doing it,” Beshear said.
Later in the news briefing, he noted that Kentucky will have to reach its peak number of cases and see a significant decrease before the state will consider lifting restrictions, but “it won’t be (all) in one day because we would spike right back.”
In response to a question about how local law enforcement will handle gatherings or in-person church services that are not complying with social distancing guidelines this Easter weekend, Beshear said he’ll do what it takes to save people’s lives.
“If it takes a sheriff or a sheriff’s deputy being in the parking lot telling people as they go in the risk that they face, which is an absolute spread of the coronavirus. … My hope is that step would be enough. But I’ll consider other steps beyond that if we have to,” Beshear said.
as of now its 1574 and 73 deaths
