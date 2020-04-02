The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kentucky rose to 770 on Thursday, an increase of 100 since Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
He also announced during his daily briefing in Frankfort that there have been at least 31 deaths related to the virus statewide, an increase of 11 since Wednesday.
The newly confirmed deaths might include the state’s first person without underlying health conditions to die from the virus, Beshear said.
“That is what this virus does. It goes after people who have other health conditions,” he said.
Meanwhile, in a news release Thursday, the Barren River District Health Department reported one additional confirmed case in Warren County, bringing the county’s total to date to 18.
The 40 total cases in the eight-county Barren River district area also include one in Barren County, one in Butler County, five in Edmonson County, three in Logan County and 12 in Simpson County. There has reportedly been one death in the district related to the virus.
As of Wednesday, six people in the Barren River district had reportedly recovered from the virus. The number of recoveries was not included in Thursday’s news release.
Beshear also said during his news conference Thursday that the total case number he provided Wednesday was incorrect, and that the actual number of cases as of Wednesday was 670, not 687.
In addition, he commented on a phone call he had with public and private school leaders, during which he recommended extending the suspension of in-person instruction from April 20 through at least May 1. Many school districts in Kentucky, including Warren County Public Schools and the Bowling Green Independent School District, have already announced plans to follow that guidance.
“This is (a) further sacrifice by our kids, and by our educators, but it’s absolutely necessary,” Beshear said. “There is a real chance that we don’t go back to in-person instruction this year, but we’re not there yet.”
Beshear also discussed an executive order he signed that commuted the sentences of 186 state inmates.
“All ... have been screened using criteria that the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has put out indicating that they may be vulnerable to, and be more susceptible to, getting the virus. These include respiratory ailments, heart conditions, etc.,” said Michael Brown, secretary of the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.
Beshear said all of the inmates committed C and D level offenses, “the two lowest levels of felonies,” and they have all been screened to ensure their crimes were nonviolent and non-sex-related.
Brown said the state has also identified 743 inmates who are within six months of completing their sentences and can potentially have their sentences commuted if they pass the screening process.
Before being released, the inmates will reportedly be screened for the virus, and once released, they will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days. Their sentence may be reimposed if they commit other offenses or break imposed conditions.
“This is lightening the load on our corrections system, (and) at the same time, protecting some of the most vulnerable individuals who are in the corrections system,” Brown said.
Beshear also expanded an order placing restrictions on out-of-state travel for Kentuckians to include residents from other states coming into the commonwealth. And, starting Friday, overnight stays at Kentucky state parks will be prohibited.
He also confirmed the state is working with the National Guard and Army Corps of Engineers to convert fairgrounds in Louisville into a field hospital with at least 2,000 beds.
In a call to action during his news conference, Beshear requested that anyone who is able to donate gloves or other personal protection equipment to call the National Guard hotline at 502-607-6844 or to visit tinyurl.com/KYEMCOVID.
Flu season from 10/1/2019 - 3/21/2020 - CDC website - deaths ytd = 24,000 - cases - 39 million - hospitalizations - 400,000
KY flu deaths to 3/21/20 = 105 - cases 26,940 - new cases that week 952
Hepatitis A statistics to 3/21/2020 - 322 deaths - 32,035 cases - US
KY deaths = 62 - tied with Florida for most cases
Corona virus 19 - KY deaths = 31 - cases
