Happy birthday for Sept. 16: Pay attention to money – where it comes from and where it goes. Your numbers are 7, 15, 23, 28, 36, 40, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get into the swing of things and enjoy the moment. A social event or personal challenge will get your juices flowing. Don’t take anything for granted; see matters through from beginning to end and enjoy the ride. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you spend time planning, you’ll avoid redoing. Time is on your side, and overseeing everything you want to happen will ensure your success. Save the latter part of the day for pampering, romance and whatever else puts a smile on your face. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put muscle behind home improvement projects. Don’t let temptation take you away from completing your responsibilities. The less time you spend talking, the quicker you will finish what you set out to achieve. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Think before you act. Refuse to let trivial matters take over. Emotions will be difficult to control and can cost you if you get into an argument. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep an open mind, gather facts and say no to overabundance. Monitor your money and what things cost before you agree to participate in something time-consuming. If you discuss your plans with loved ones, you’ll receive common sense input that can save you a bundle. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Try something new and exciting. A fun-filled day or change of scenery will stimulate your mind and help you decide what you want to do next. Attending a reunion or investing time and energy in developing something you want to pursue is favored. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take the initiative; don’t wait for someone to contact you. Be direct, ask for what you want and continue until you are satisfied with what transpires. Share your feelings and plans with someone you love; the feedback will help you decide what’s next. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stop procrastinating; make things happen. A change is overdue, and your attention, dedication and originality will help you differentiate yourself from any competition. Step outside your comfort zone if it will help you achieve the outcome of your choice. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you revisit an idea, you’ll find something to use to make your life easier. If you count on others for input, you’ll be disappointed. Rely on yourself, your gut feeling, your physical ability and your personal growth. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Home is your sanctuary; make changes conducive to a more leisurely lifestyle. Use your imagination to come up with a plan that is unique and cost-efficient. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put more thought into money management. Set a budget and take the initiative to do the legwork and negotiations needed to get what you want for your cash. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you must go overboard to impress someone, perhaps you are trying to attract the wrong person. Base your relationships on equality, and recognize when someone is taking advantage of you. HHH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.