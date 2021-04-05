The Landmark Association is pleased to announce the publication of Respectively Submitted: The Remarkable Literary Clubs of Bowling Green, Kentucky by Jean Nehm. Bowling Green, Kentucky has the notable distinction of being home to an unusually large number of literary clubs. From Victorian parlor meetings about germ theory, the effects of war, and classic literature to modern living room sessions concerning stem cell research, Appalachian culture, and contemporary authors, Bowling Green’s many literary clubs have equated learning with entertainment. For over 140 years, club secretaries have recorded activities of members – bright, witty, caring, generous, conscientious, and enthusiastic men and women – as they celebrated their unique fellowship of learning and sharing. Based on an impressive array of primary sources, Respectively Submitted: The Remarkable Literary Clubs of Bowling Green, Kentucky provides a delightful stroll through the history of Bowling Green as recorded by these remarkable people. This unique, illustrated resource contains a full name index for reference and genealogical purposes. Author Jean E. Nehm is a member of the Browning Club and a Western Kentucky University Associate Professor of English, Emeritus. For further information about the book, please contact Nehm at jean.nehm@wku.edu.
A book-signing event will be held on Sunday, April 18th from 2:00 to 4:00pm at the Eloise B. Houchens Center at 1115 Adams Street. Patrons can drive into the parking lot, order a book, and Nehm can autograph the book from the front porch. For further information about this event and the book, please contact the Landmark Association at 270-782-0037 or bglandmark@yahoo.com.
The Landmark Association advocates the preservation, protection and maintenance of architectural, cultural and archaeological resources in Bowling Green and Warren County, Kentucky. Funded by local membership contributions and fundraising activities, the Landmark Association provides a variety of historic preservation services for Bowling Green and Warren County. From 1980 to 1991 Landmark was involved with the Bowling Green Main Street Project, a downtown revitalization effort, which resulted in the rehabilitation and new construction of more than fifty commercial properties. Areas of concern today include assisting historic districts and neighborhoods and working with local community organizations regarding historic preservation. Landmark provides the Historic Rehabilitation Grant annually for preservation projects on the exteriors of houses and buildings over fifty years old owned by Landmark members in Warren County. The Landmark Association sponsors programs of community and preservation awareness, along with workshops, rambles, picnics, and tours.
