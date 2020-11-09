Current job title: General education services director at the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative (GRREC).
Hometown: Chandlers Chapel (Logan County).
Family: Married to Jenny for 24 years, two children.
The one thing no one knows about me is ... I used to teach high school students to operate heavy construction equipment, such as bulldozers, backhoes and excavators. We said it gave new meaning to the term, “Driver’s Education.”
My first job was ... Working on the farm with my dad.
My dream job is ... Working on a farm, preferably near a beach!
The best advice I ever got was ... a twist on the Golden Rule: “Treat others as they would like to be treated, not necessarily as you would like to be treated.”
My hero (and why) is ... my parents. As I get older, I realize the sacrifices they made for our family. And my wife. She too, is an educator, and she humbly teaches, loves, advocates and provides for her neediest students in ways that they will always remember and be thankful for.
If I could do it all over again, ... As a young adult I would have been more bold about speaking up for others, about my faith and about the things I believe in. Otherwise, nothing. All of my past experiences have prepared me to face anything that may come my way.
The part of my job I could do without is ... it’s only my second week on the job; everything so far is great!
The one thing I always carry with me is ... pictures of my kids.
Best meal I ever had was ... Thanksgiving, every year since my childhood. It’s an opportunity to spend meaningful time with family and focus on relationships and celebrations.
At the top of my bucket list is ... there are many places I want to go and things I want to do, but the most fulfilling thing for me is to know that my faith, my words, or my actions had a meaningful impact on others. Nothing else comes close to filling my bucket.
