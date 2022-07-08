Looking to take advantage of easy access to Interstate 65 as an artery, Pennsylvania-based DAS Companies is landing a distribution center in Franklin’s Henderson Industrial Park.
DAS, which offers truck and automobile supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics through its RoadPro proprietary brand, purchased a 105,000-square-foot speculative building on Garvin Lane.
Dennis Griffin, executive director of the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority, said DAS will expand the building by another 100,000 square feet, investing a total of $20 million and eventually employing about 100 people.
It will be the third distribution center in the country for DAS, adding to those in Elizabethtown, Pa., and Salt Lake City.
Gina Bonafede, director of marketing and communications for DAS, said the Franklin distribution center should be open in January.
“It (the Franklin facility) will definitely help us from a geographic standpoint,” Bonafede said. “It rounds out our footprint and provides better access to our customers throughout North America.”
A DAS news release said the Franklin location will service the company’s current customer base of travel centers, convenience stores and electronics and specialty retailers.
The Franklin distribution center ties in with a DAS growth strategy that has seen the company expand its portfolio of more than 12,000 products serving the on-the-go lifestyle.
DAS’ growth includes a licensing agreement with automotive-product company Cummins Inc. that spans a variety of product categories and the establishment of Legion 9 Brands focusing on product development and e-commerce.
“We’re definitely growing, and we have some key product lines coming on board soon,” Bonafede said. “We should bring the Cummins products to market this summer.”
Bonafede said DAS does business with such travel centers as Love’s and Pilot and “a large number of independent centers.”
DAS is moving into an industrial park that has undergone some upgrades recently. The industrial authority was approved last year for a $300,000 grant from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to improve access to the industrial park.
Henderson Industrial Park is home to such employers as Hunt Ford, Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems and Taeyang Metal.
Bonafede said the 100 or so jobs to be created at the distribution center will mostly be warehouse-type jobs.
Those job openings will be posted on the dasinc.com website.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent