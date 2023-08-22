The Med Center Health 10K Classic, known as "The Race for Everyone," is returning on Sept. 23 for its 44th year.
The event, which begins outside of Houchens L.T. Smith Stadium, includes the 10K Classic, Children's Classic, 10K Wheelchair Race and the 5K Run/Walk.
"We are so excited to continue to offer this race for the community," said Sarah Widener, race organizer and Health and Wellness Director at Med Center Health.
She said this year's race date is a little earlier than past races, which typically were held in October.
"Even though there is a different date for the race, the race course will remain the same and I'm hoping we will see some beautiful weather that day," she said.
Widener said there were 1,200 participants last year and she expects this year's turnout to be similar.
Participants registered in the 10K, wheelchair race and 5K run and walk will receive a T-shirt, a race medal, entry for the pre-race pasta party at The Medical Center - WKU Health Sciences Complex the night before the race and a pre-race and post-race snack.
The race day schedule begins at 7:30 a.m. with the 5K Run/Walk. The 10K Wheelchair Race will begin at 8:10 a.m. and the 10K Classic will begin at 8:15 a.m.
Check-in for the Children's Classic is at 9 a.m. and the race will begin at 9:30 a.m. for grades 4th and 5th and at 9:45 a.m. for ages kindergarten through third grade.
Participants are eligible to win cash prizes, which are listed on the website. Five $1,000 cash prize winners will also be announced, but you must be present to win, Widener said.
"When you complete the race, you will pull your name off of your race bib and place it in the prize wheel at the finish line," she said. "We will have people there at the finish line that will remind you to do this."
Online registration is open until Sept. 20. Participants can also register at the pasta party the night before or from 6:30 to 7:15 a.m. on the day of the race at Gate 6.
Registration is free for the Children's Classic for ages K-5th grade.
Widener said that help is still needed on the day of the race and those interested in volunteering can register on the website.
"We can't do the race without volunteers," she said. "And we really need a lot of them."
In addition to the pasta party the night before the race, the Health & Fitness Expo will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Medical Center - WKU Health Sciences Complex.
There will be numerous vendors offering athletic clothing and related items of interest to runners.
For more information and to register, visit mch10k.com.