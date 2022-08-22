The 15th annual Vet Jam on Sept. 10 in Glasgow will feature an assortment of bands and vendors, a silent auction and a fireworks show, all for a good cause.
The event will take place at 1348 Rocky Hill Road in Glasgow and will begin with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m.
Proceeds will benefit the Freedom Warriors, a Barren County-based veterans organization. Donated items will also be accepted to help eastern Kentucky flood victims.
Ernie Wagoner, commander of the Freedom Warriors and founder of Vet Jam, said he came up with the idea for Vet Jam 16 years ago during a Rolling Thunder ride to Washington. Rolling Thunder is a veterans organization that focuses on POW/MIA issues.
“Being a veteran and seeing all of the events going on up there for veterans gave me the idea to come back home and arrange something for veterans in our area,” he said. “That’s kind of how Vet Jam came to be conceived.”
The first Vet Jam was a fundraiser for local veterans organizations with proceeds going to Disabled American Veterans, he said. The following year, proceeds went to Rolling Thunder.
Wagoner, who became a member of Rolling Thunder, later left the group to start the Freedom Warriors.
Primarily made up of veterans and their wives, the organization is “a small group that does a whole lot,” he said. The group has helped with funeral expenses, utility bills and taking people back and forth to Nashville.
“The list goes on and on,” Wagoner said. “We are really proud of what we have done for the past 15 years, and this year we will surpass that by honoring over 200 veterans.”
During the Vet Jam opening ceremony, Wagoner said first responders from Barren County and surrounding counties will be honored.
“We have a lot of first responders and we want to take care of all of them, not necessarily just at Vet Jam, but throughout the year,” he said.
Wagoner said the event is “somewhat of a healing process for veterans” and for families who have lost loved ones. “It’s a way for the organization to show how much they appreciate their service,” he said.
This year’s event will include several area bands including headliner Artimus Pyle of Ronnie Van Zant’s Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Leonard Bros. Band featuring Thane Shearon, Funk & Blues, Arthur Hatfield & Buck Creek, Jesse Craine, No Deposit Band, Andy & The Rockers, Nine Horse Johnson, The Unpredictables and Rockbridge.
“The people who play out here do it for nothing,” Wagoner said. “All of the bands are fantastic. They donate their time and talent.”
He said the organization members also wanted to find a way to help eastern Kentucky flood victims so the location will also serve as a drop-off point for donations. Various items, such as good clothing, cleaning products, good toys and nonperishable food items are needed.
Organization members will then take all donated items to the victims and distribute them.
Wagoner said he hopes to see a big crowd at this year’s Vet Jam.
“It’s become a really big event around here. Lots of people come to it,” he said. “It’s not just for veterans. It’s also for people who want to come out and show their support. A lot of people come for the music and camaraderie, and I’m hoping to see more people at the opening ceremony.”
Admission is $20 and active service members get in for $10.
Coolers are welcome. No pets are allowed, but service animals are welcome.