In 15 years of doing the Stuff the Bus event to benefit school children, radio personality Tony Rose has lived through suffocating heat, bus-rattling thunderstorms, axle-straining loads of school supplies and an evolution to a full-fledged nonprofit organization that does more than collect pencils and paper.
Now Rose and the Stuff the Bus team are facing a new challenge: conducting the annual fundraiser and school supplies drive during the coronavirus pandemic.
With help from a new corporate sponsor and a new way of conducting the fundraiser that was introduced last year, Rose believes he and his team are up to the challenge.
“It was good that we changed last year how we did things,” said Rose, host of the morning show on Bowling Green’s WDNS-FM (D-93). “This year, living in the COVID world, it’s different.”
Social distancing restrictions would hardly allow for the types of close-quarters bus-stuffing that took place in front of Bluegrass Cellular on Campbell Lane in years past, but that’s no longer necessary.
With the help of corporate sponsor Houchens Industries, the Stuff the Bus Foundation kicked off Wednesday the “Summer of Giving” campaign that allows residents throughout southcentral Kentucky to give back to the schools in their home counties.
As they did last year for the first time, customers at more than 20 Houchens-owned stores in Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Grayson, Logan, Simpson and Warren counties can buy $1 “mobiles” to support Stuff the Bus.
Rose said the goal of that drive that continues throughout July is $15,000, with the money going to school family resource centers in the counties where the donations are made.
He said the “Summer of Giving” will be more focused this year.
“We took the highest-volume locations from last year and are concentrating on them,” Rose said. “We’re doing it more efficiently this year.”
Houchens Industries employee and Stuff the Bus Foundation board member Stephanie Austin said Houchens has contributed more than $50,000 to Stuff the Bus over the past three years.
The involvement of Houchens has transformed Stuff the Bus, started by Rose as a local radio promotion, and now another sponsor promises to give the nonprofit an added boost.
Russellville’s Logan Aluminum is sponsor this year of the Stuff the Bus live event to be held from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. July 25 at Bluegrass Cellular.
The live event, to be broadcast on Facebook Live, will give community members the opportunity to donate to Stuff the Bus in person or electronically through the stuffthebusky.com website.
Those wanting to continue the tradition of donating school supplies may do so, but Rose said it will be through contactless drop-off spots.
“All volunteers will be screened, and they will have masks and gloves,” Rose said. “The supplies we collect will all be cleaned before going on the bus.”
The involvement of Logan Aluminum is part of the evolving regional nature of the fundraiser, said Chris McGinnis, a Stuff the Bus Foundation board member from Russellville.
“Two years ago, when Tony was expanding Stuff the Bus into other counties, I jumped at the chance to get involved,” said McGinnis, general manager of Russellville’s WRUS radio station. “I was eager to jump on board.”
The involvement of Logan Aluminum – one of the region’s largest employers – has the potential to further transform Stuff the Bus, according to McGinnis.
“We’re very fortunate to have Logan Aluminum on board,” McGinnis said. “They have employees throughout southcentral Kentucky and can provide a lot of volunteer manpower.”
At the live event sponsored by Logan Aluminum, the 10 winners of $500 “Classroom Expanded” grants from the foundation will be announced. Bluegrass Cellular has been accepting nominations for the grants on its bluegrasscellular.com website since June 22.
Rose has already announced the winners of this year’s Stuff the Bus scholarships that go to local students who are children or grandchildren of a school bus driver.
The $1,000 scholarships awarded by the Stuff the Bus Foundation and the College Heights Foundation are going to South Warren High School graduate Max Benningfield and Warren East High School graduate Sydney Hawthorne.
Rose said those scholarships have been renamed the Bobby Hunton Stuff the Bus Memorial Scholarship in honor of a longtime Stuff the Bus supporter who died earlier this year after a long battle with cancer.
“Bobby Hunton was one of the founders of the Stuff the Bus event 15 years ago,” Rose said. “His incredible work ethic helped forge the foundation for what would grow each year from just collecting supplies to what Stuff the Bus is now as a 12-month-a-year foundation.”
