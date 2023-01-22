“The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones. New York: One World (a division of Penguin Random House LLC), 2021. 590 pages, $38.00 (hardback).
Nikole Hannah-Jones in “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” weaves together 18 chapters which consist of 19 nonfiction essays, poems and fictional works that intimately delve into the legacy of slavery and its effect on America. While the poetry and fiction appear on a timeline that runs chronologically from 1619 to the present, the nonfiction chapters are not strictly chronological. Instead, they were arranged with a historical narrative in mind.
I will not list all 18 chapter titles, but here are a few: Democracy (Chapter 1), Sugar (3), Politics (7), Inheritance (11), Medicine (12), Music (14), and Justice (18). Preceding each chapter is a photograph that relates to the topic of the essay. At the end of each chapter is a poem that relates to the essay’s subject.
The essays show how the legacy of the year 1619 reaches into every part of contemporary American society, from politics, music, healthcare, and citizenship to capitalism, religion and democracy itself.
The 1619 Project highlights subjects that our history books do not include, like the impact of sugar on the initial growth of slavery; the effect on the enslaved attitudes about themselves; the depriving of land, property, or other possessions to freedmen (and women); the consequence of “legally” confiscating inheritance on intergenerational wealth; and the result of the discriminate administration of justice on uneducated Black people.
Hannah-Jones’ project provides, at minimum, a contextual explanation that helps the reader understand why America still struggles with its systems of race and caste. In her words, scholarly works like those of Lerone Bennett, Jr.’s “Before the Mayflower,” published in 1962, and an essay by Ira Berlin in “Slavery and Public History: The Tough Stuff of American Memory,” published in 2006, created the inspiration to write The 1619 Project.
Why is the year 1619 significant? The year 1619 is significant because that is the year that a ship named the White Lion docked in Jamestown, Virginia, carrying 20 to 30 captive Africans. The arrival of this ship was a year before the arrival of the Mayflower, 113 years before the birth of George Washington and 244 years before the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. These Africans were traded to the Virginian colonists for provisions, making them the first enslaved Africans in the English colonies that will become the United States.
Attempting to forestall questions about the use of the word slave, Hannah-Jones and the editors of the 1619 Project provide a Note to the Reader. The Note informs the reader that the book uses a variety of terms to describe aspects of the era of slavery. The reader is told that, in almost every case, the editors have avoided the word “slave” to describe persons held in bondage. The editors believe the alternate term “enslaved person” more accurately conveys the condition without stripping individuals of their humanity.
The book’s depth lies in how it unexpectedly links the past and the present. For example, African Americans have long attempted to reduce the chasm between white and Black wealth (wealth is defined as the difference between what one owns and owes). But how many of us have connected this chasm to the absence of intergenerational inheritance, as Trymaine Lee does in his chapter titled “Inheritance.” Lee’s essay reveals the process taken by lawmakers throughout the South to enact Jim Crow laws that stripped Black people of much, if not all, of their newfound freedom and property.
Lee points out that Black people’s financial success often seemed to provoke the harshest response from white people, especially when they felt threatened by an actual or perceived rise in African American prosperity.
Unlike what other reviewers have said about The New York Times and The New York Times Magazine’s award-winning 1619 Project newspaper and magazine articles, the book does not attempt to reframe American history. Instead, I suggest that “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” provides a contextually significant background to American history.
The 1619 Project has sparked debates about American history in classrooms and on the campaign trail, in school board meetings, on Facebook groups, and in the halls of Congress. A reframing of American history … I don’t think so.
The book’s editors clearly were concerned about accuracy. They, therefore, support their work with 55 pages of well over 1,000 endnotes.
I view “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” as a scholarly work. It was peer-reviewed by a roster of distinguished historians, scholars, fact-checking individuals from the magazine’s research and the curator at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. In addition, all the essays were reviewed in their entirety by scholars with subject-area expertise.
No doubt, their notes, suggestions and feedback strengthened the book. To further support the integrity and honesty of the book, the Acknowledgements (section) lists the names of historians and scholars, poets and photographers who contributed to the accuracy of each of the 18 essays.
Although the book is not without its critics, it is a wide-ranging, landmark summary of the Black experience in America.
Nikole Hannah-Jones is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter who covered racial injustice for The New York Times Magazine. In 2017, she received a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship, known as the Genius Grant, for her work on educational inequality. She has also won a Peabody Award, two George Polk Awards, three National Magazine Awards, and the 2018 John Chancellor Award for Excellence in Journalism from Columbia University.
In 2016, Hannah-Jones co-founded the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting, a training, and mentorship organization geared toward increasing the number of investigative reporters of color. In addition, Hannah-Jones is the Knight Chair in Race and Journalism at Howard University, where she founded the Center for Journalism and Democracy.
I highly recommend reading “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” because it provides a well-documented and honest view of enslavement’s effect on current-day America.
– Reviewed by Harold Little, Jr., Western Kentucky University, Accounting Department (retired)