FRANKFORT – The future has come to Warren County, along with an estimated 2,000 jobs.
Japan-based Envision AESC (for Automotive Energy Supply Corp.), which is among the world’s largest producers of batteries for electric vehicles, announced Wednesday at the state Capitol that it plans to build a $2 billion, 3 million-square-foot plant on a 512-acre site that was recently added to the Kentucky Transpark industrial park.
Called a “game changer and state changer” by Gov. Andy Beshear, Envision’s announcement will be the second-largest economic development project in Kentucky history (behind only the Ford Motor Co. battery plants coming to Hardin County) and the largest-ever for southcentral Kentucky.
But the project’s massive size may be outshone by its massive transformation of a local economy that for decades has been built on traditional manufacturing.
The plant that is expected to produce batteries for 300,000 vehicles for various customers annually when it is fully operational in 2027 will put Bowling Green on the cusp of a movement toward “green” manufacturing and potentially attract other high-tech suppliers to the region.
“This announcement is transformative in many ways,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, who joined Beshear and other Warren County and city of Bowling Green officials in welcoming Envision. “It will take us into a new era.”
Buchanon, a leader in getting the Transpark opened two decades ago and in overseeing eight different expansions that have allowed the park to now be home to some two dozen employers, said a ninth expansion allowed local officials to land the battery maker.
“The ITA (Inter-modal Transportation Authority, which oversees the Transpark) purchased two farms right behind the new Ball Corp. plant,” Buchanon said.
Those purchases allowed Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce industrial recruiters to show Envision the type of site it needed.
“We needed a large site,” said Jeff Deaton, Envision’s U.S. managing director. “We did a multi-state search, and Bowling Green stood out in terms of workforce availability and infrastructure.”
Although open jobs reports done by the JobsEQ labor market research firm routinely show the Bowling Green region with thousands of unfilled jobs, Buchanon thinks this new development will help address that problem.
“This will be an attraction for skilled labor,” he said. “Many people will move in from other states for these opportunities.”
Deaton said Envision plans to move quickly to get the plant ready to meet the exploding demand for EV batteries.
“We’ve started the design phase,” he said. “We hope to break ground this summer.”
The plant should be open in 2025, Deaton said, but he doesn’t expect it to reach full capacity until 2027.
Established in 2007 as a joint venture between Nissan, NEC and Tokin Corp., Envision now has 4,000 employees and 10 production plants in Japan, the U.S., the United Kingdom, China and France.
Envision AESC CEO Shoichi Matsumoto said locating another plant in the U.S. was a key part of the company’s growth strategy.
“This is the culmination of many months of hard work,” Matsumoto said at Wednesday’s announcement. “The U.S. market is among our most important. This is an enormous opportunity. The U.S. has the potential to become the largest EV market in the world.”
The EVAdoption.com website projects that EV sales in the U.S. will grow from 500,000 in 2021 to more than 4 million by 2030.
Such growth was a strong incentive for Envision to expand its manufacturing capacity in the U.S., and state and local officials were quick to provide the incentives needed to bring that expansion to Bowling Green.
A news release from the governor’s office said Kentucky is providing $116.8 million in state tax incentives and another $5 million in grants for skills training.
“When we first heard of this opportunity, it didn’t take us long to realize that this was the real deal,” said Larry Hayes, secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development. “We had to convince them (Envision) that Kentucky is a place where they can do business.”
Envision was also spurred by the Tennessee Valley Authority, which has plans to help the company realize its goal of operating with 100% renewable energy.
Deaton said the Envision plant will have solar panels onsite to provide some of its electricity needs and is working with TVA to provide the remaining “clean energy” needs.
Like Hayes, Beshear realized right away that luring another EV battery manufacturer was important for the state.
“When we looked at what was coming in the EV industry, we knew we had to locate them here,” Beshear said. “We didn’t want to lose a chance to be part of the future. We understood how important this was.”
Beshear touted the Ford Motor Co. announcement in Hardin County and Wednesday’s news as a combination that “makes us the leading EV battery producer in the U.S.”
