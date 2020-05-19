A man who was found guilty 20 years ago of an attempted rape of a child in a church bathroom faces new allegations involving child pornography.
A redacted federal criminal complaint unsealed Monday accuses Barret Lawrence, 37, of Franklin, of receiving and possessing child pornography, attempted receipt of child pornography and accessing with intent to view child pornography.
The complaint, sworn by Special Agent Ted Curtis of the Department of Homeland Security, details allegations dating back to 2014 and continuing into March of this year.
The investigation began in August, when a law enforcement agency notified the FBI that a computer with an IP address registered in Franklin had attempted to access child pornography May 21, 2019. Further investigation allowed authorities to determine the IP address belonged to Lawrence.
Curtis received a federal search warrant March 25 for Lawrence's residence on Clark Street in Simpson County, seizing several digital devices and items capable of storing digital data.
Images and videos of sexual exploitation were found on multiple devices seized through the search warrant. Some of the files were accessed in 2014, according to the criminal complaint.
One of the images depicted a nude girl of about 3 to 6 years old with a piece of clothing covering her eyes and a caption in the lower left-hand corner of the image that begins, "Here is a defenseless little child, ready for torture," Curtis said in the complaint.
Lawrence was arrested in Franklin and booked into the Warren County Regional Jail on May 11.
In a detention hearing Friday in Bowling Green, U.S. Magistrate Judge Brent Brennenstuhl ordered Lawrence to remain in jail and sent his case to a federal grand jury, according to U.S. District Court records.
Lawrence is listed on the Kentucky State Police Sex Offender Registry as a lifetime registered sex offender based on a conviction in Warren County on a count of first-degree attempted rape.
Lawrence was convicted in 2000 at a trial in Warren Circuit Court on the charge, which stemmed from allegations that he attempted to sexually assault a 3-year-old girl in 1999 in a bathroom at Alvaton Church of Christ.
Lawrence was 17 years old at the time of the trial and was prosecuted in Warren Circuit Court as a youthful offender.
The jury recommended a 20-year sentence, the maximum penalty for the charge for which he was convicted, according to a 2000 Daily News report.
