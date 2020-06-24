The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society and Fur Ball Executive Committee announced that the 2021 Fur Ball has been canceled because of COVID-19.
The Fur Ball has been a major source of funding for the local humane society, according to Director Lorri Hare, who said the funds raised from the 2021 Fur Ball would have gone to the Hildreth Adoption Center, as in years past. The adoption center runs solely on donations, she said.
“It’s extremely important that we think of other ways to keep our doors open and continue saving lives because honestly, it’s not an option to stop doing that,” Hare said. “The animals rely on that. They rely on our community.”
Hare said many Fur Ball sponsors have still pledged their donations to the center despite the event’s cancellation and expressed her appreciation for the Fur Ball committee, sponsors, donors and community.
“They’re what keep our door open, and we would not be able to continue doing this without all of them,” Hare said.
Hare, who said the humane society is planning other fundraising events, noted that donations are down.
“The last few months have been very hard, intakes, unfortunately, are now at summer level,” Hare said. “We’ve been very fortunate that the community stepped up and we had a record number of adoptions.”
Hare said the pandemic has had a stressful financial effect on the center and that it’s relying on day-to-day business.
“It’s not going to make us stop trying any harder or stop doing what we do and it’s caused a lot of stress, it caused a lot of heartache,” Hare said. “But these animals are worth every bit of that for sure.”
