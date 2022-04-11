Both sides in a case involving a deadly shooting after a traffic collision asked Monday for a trial to take place in the new year.
Christian Castillo, 29, of Bowling Green, appeared in Warren Circuit Court on Monday for a pretrial conference in a case in which he is charged with murder.
Castillo is accused of shooting Diego Pedro, 29, of Bowling Green, on Feb. 9, 2021, after a vehicle in which Castillo was a passenger struck Pedro’s vehicle at West 15th Avenue and Butler Way.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said he and Castillo’s attorney, Neal Tucker, were working through some issues in the case and requested that the case be placed on the trial docket for some time after the beginning of 2023.
Tucker told Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson that Castillo’s sister, who is anticipated to be a witness at trial, is currently in Puerto Rico on a mission trip and will be there through November.
Castillo remains in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $1 million cash bond.
Pedro’s shooting was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department.
Police found Pedro in his vehicle Feb. 9, 2021, with a gunshot wound to the face. He died the next day at a Nashville hospital.
Debris at the site where Pedro was found and damage to his vehicle led police to believe that a crash had occurred just before the shooting.
Surveillance footage from the area helped police determine that the suspect’s vehicle was an SUV with chrome handles, chrome side mirror and a grille guard, according to prior court testimony.
Two days after the shooting, police were contacted by an employee at Abel Court Apartments on Old Barren River Road, who reported that a resident there applied for a guest parking permit for a dark blue 2007 Chevrolet Suburban.
Police found the Suburban had front-end damage consistent with previous descriptions and detained Castillo after he was found sitting in it. Castillo denied any involvement in a collision or shooting.
But Castillo’s girlfriend, Monica Rivas, told police the shooting occurred shortly after the Suburban she had been driving crashed into Pedro’s vehicle at the intersection, according to prior court testimony.
Castillo reportedly fired a shot into the windshield of Pedro’s vehicle, striking him.
Rivas was indicted on a charge of tampering with physical evidence after allegedly attempting to hide the gun used in the incident. Her case is pending in Warren Circuit Court.
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.