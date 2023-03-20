A Bowling Green man accused of joining the terror group ISIS is scheduled to face trial next year on federal criminal charges.
Mirsad Ramic, 33, is under indictment on charges of providing material support and resources to ISIS, conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and receiving military-type training from ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization.
Federal prosecutors allege that Ramic traveled to Turkey in 2014 with two Saudi Arabian nationals who attended Western Kentucky University, then bought plane tickets to a Turkish border city and traveled from there in to Syria to join the Islamic State of Iraq.
During a pretrial conference earlier this month, U.S. District Court Senior Judge Greg Stivers set Ramic’s case for trial on Jan. 9, 2024, court records show.
A final in-person pretrial conference is set for Nov. 21, and attorneys will have until Oct. 30 to file pretrial motions.
A federal grand jury indicted Ramic in 2021, five years after a federal criminal complaint had been filed against him.
According to court records, after traveling with the two unnamed co-conspirators, Ramic kept in touch with them through emails, sending messages in support of an Islamic holy war.
Federal prosecutors claim that Ramic sent messages describing how he used an anti-aircraft weapon to shoot at planes.
At an earlier hearing in this case, prosecutors entered into evidence a picture that they say depicts Ramic wearing a camouflage uniform and standing in front of a truck equipped with an anti-aircraft gun and a mounted black flag with white lettering associated with ISIS.
Prosecutors say another picture entered into evidence shows Ramic seated on the ground, wearing a head covering and holding a rifle.
According to court records, Ramic was arrested, convicted and imprisoned by Turkish authorities in 2016 on terror-related charges.
After being released from prison, Ramic was brought to the U.S. and indicted on his current charges.
Ramic’s attorney, federal public defender Scott Wendelsdorf, has filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing that the current prosecution infringes on Ramic’s protections against double jeopardy.
Wendelsdorf is also appealing an earlier ruling denying bond for Ramic, saying that the court can fashion conditions to ensure that he will appear for future court proceedings if he is released from jail.
