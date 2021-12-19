Bowling Green's housing inventory could soon be getting a boost, with nearly 400 total units being approved by the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County.
Meeting Dec. 16, the planning commission approved a rezoning expected to lead to a 205-lot subdivision being developed on an 84-acre tract bordered by Dye Ford Road and Upton Road near Alvaton. The five commissioners in attendance also approved a plan for a 144-unit apartment complex on Old Lovers Lane near Cemetery Road.
Both developments met with some resistance, but both eventually passed in 5-0 votes.
Property owner Barry Woosley and Big Reedy Enterprises Corp., who had withdrawn the Dye Ford Road application two weeks ago before bringing it back, won approval for rezoning the 84 acres from agriculture and residential estate to single-family residential.
The 205-lot development calls for houses of at least 1,800 square feet constructed with no vinyl siding and with concrete driveways.
"We're in compliance with the FLUM (Future Land Use Map)," said attorney Kevin Brooks, representing the developers. "We're using high-quality building materials. This will be a handsome development."
Despite such assurances, the development plan wasn't welcomed by all its neighbors.
Steve Wheeler, whose Dye Ford Road property is adjacent to the proposed development, said he is concerned about the safety of families who might move into the subdivision.
"We have a large wooded area on our property," Wheeler said. "I'm very concerned about people walking from their homes into that wooded area."
Wheeler said the proposal "sounds like a nice development," but he argued that it doesn't fit in the rural area.
"It's city, and we came out here to be in the county," he said.
Wheeler and his son Brad Wheeler argued that a barrier between the properties is needed if the development goes forward. After consulting with Woosley, Brooks said his client agreed to a 6-foot wood or vinyl fence stretching from a wooded area to the end of the property where it borders Wheeler's acreage.
Only five of the eight commissioners eligible to vote on the rezoning under new planning commission rules were present, and all voted in favor of the plan. It will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
A plan presented by the TCP Properties corporation headed by Trapper Pendleton and Clay Pendleton for 144 apartments on 6.75 acres at 216 Old Lovers Lane got a unanimous vote despite questions arising from the Traffic Impact Study done as a requirement for the application.
The Pendletons agreed to pay for widening Old Lovers Lane and Mt. Victor Lane but did not agree to such stipulations from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as elimination of the southbound left-turn lane at the intersection of Lovers Lane and Mt. Victor Lane.
Chris Davenport, the attorney representing the Pendletons, described the intersection in question as "already a failure."
"This is a demand to fix a problem that already exists," Davenport said, pointing out that the traffic study's conclusion was that the development would have "minor" to "moderate" impact on the roads in the area.
Planning commission member Christiaan Volkert pointed out that Bowling Green and Warren County officials are fine with the development plan and the plan to widen the two roads.
After the unanimous approval to rezone the acreage from agriculture and highway business to multi-family residential, the plan to develop 18 buildings with eight apartments each will go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval.
Also approved at the meeting was the application by AT&T Mobility and the Vertical Bridge Development Corp. to build a 199-foot telecommunications (cellphone) tower on a portion of the property at 3285 Penns Chapel Road.
AT&T was also granted a variance of 296 feet from the minimum setback requirement of 1,000 feet from a residential district.
In its application, AT&T said it "has concluded that there is no more suitable location reasonably available from which adequate service to the area can be provided."
According to the application, the tower in the northern end of the county will provide co-location opportunities for other wireless service providers.
Another item on the Dec. 16 agenda, an application to develop 147 single-family residential lots on 30.26 acres along Plum Springs Road, was tabled after concerns were raised by neighboring residents and by Volkert about the density of the project.
Volkert said the density of 4.86 dwelling units per acre was not compatible with neighboring developments that are much less dense.
The application by Boulder Builders Group and Shapour Ejlal was tabled until the planning commission's Jan. 6 meeting.
Davenport, who was representing the developer, requested the item be tabled "in order to get reduced density and consult further with my client."