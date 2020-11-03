HealthWorks Kines-iology’s 24-hour ultramarathon is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at Bowling Green’s Fountain Square Park.
Six participants are currently scheduled to each run or walk around the inner loop of Fountain Square Park nonstop until they finish at 10 a.m. Nov. 22.
The event will be hosted in conjunction with the Runner’s Lounge, and all proceeds will go to the Family Enrichment Center for its efforts to fight child abuse.
“A big part of our message is that when people are moving, good things happen,” HealthWorks Kinesiology Executive Director Kevin Winn said. “It’s a good way to get people exercising at a place that is very public and will have high visibility. We felt compelled to sponsor the Family Enrichment Center because protecting children and preventing child abuse is so important right now.”
HealthWorks Kinesiology intern David Irons said a donation can be made by sponsoring individual miles completed by participants.
In the near future, a link to donate will be available on the businesses’ social media pages. All proceeds will go into a GoFundMe account.
The goal for the marathon is to raise $5,000 for the Family Enrichment Center.
While there are a few more spots open for participants, the current six participants hope to each complete more than 100 miles.
The loop around Fountain Square Park is 0.2 miles, and participants will stay on the sidewalk and never cross into the road.
There will be no winner of the marathon, and no awards will be handed out as the event’s mission is to raise money to prevent abuse and to raise awareness for fitness in the community.
Irons said participants will follow health guidelines concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no more than 10 people present at the event, and participants will be evenly separated throughout the event.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
