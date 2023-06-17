30 Bird eatery planning expansion to downtown
Ann Scott, founder of The 30 Bird meal service on the U.S. 31-W By-Pass, will soon open a second location to be called 30 Bird on the Square, moving into the Park Row space that has been home to Little Fox Bakery since 2020.

 DON SERGENT/don.sergent@bgdailynews.com

One downtown Bowling Green bakery is going away, but another eatery with a growing following is ready to take its place.

