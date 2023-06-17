30 Bird eatery planning expansion to downtown

Ann Scott, founder of The 30 Bird meal service on the U.S. 31-W By-Pass, will soon open a second location to be called 30 Bird on the Square, moving into the Park Row space that has been home to Little Fox Bakery since 2020.
One downtown Bowling Green bakery is going away, but another eatery with a growing following is ready to take its place.
Fans of The 30 Bird – which has offered acai bowls, chicken salad, smoothies and more from its location on U.S. 31-W By-Pass since 2019 – will soon have a second option for picking up those edible items.
With plans to open in late August, The 30 Bird will be moving into the 401 Park Row space that Little Fox Bakery had occupied since 2020.
Citing increasing rent and other inflationary pressures, Little Fox owners Alison and Diane Taylor will close this month.
The void that will leave in the downtown culinary climate will be filled by a food vendor that will be a departure from the muffins, scones and cookies served up by Little Fox.
The 30 Bird was started by Ann Scott in 2017 as a meal preparation service built around the Whole30 elimination diet that emphasizes whole foods and the elimination of sugar, alcohol, grains and dairy.
From its beginnings preparing items out of a rented kitchen in Scottsville and delivering them to customers in Bowling Green’s Hobby Lobby parking lot, The 30 Bird has grown beyond that original mission.
Offering those antioxidant-rich acai bowls along with various chicken salads, granola and other snacks and health-food items, Scott has seen her business grow both in its menu variety and its following.
From its out-of-the-way location at 1058 U.S. 31-W By-Pass (behind Carter’s Tattoo Company), The 30 Bird has managed to build a base of loyal customers.
“We’ve branched out from those early days,” Scott said. “We feel like we almost need to expand now. We keep adding new products. Our menu changes weekly.”
Scott isn’t abandoning the bypass location, saying the downtown site to be called 30 Bird on the Square will be an addition instead of a relocation. But the large kitchen at the Park Row site will allow for preparation of more baked items.
She anticipates offering the acai bowls and smoothies at the new location along with crackers, protein powders and the baked goods. Scott said at least one popular Little Fox offering – its lemonade – will be available.
Although it has traditionally been primarily a “grab-and-go” restaurant, Scott expects the downtown location to have some seating inside and possibly outdoors.
“We’re excited about being on the square,” she said. “We hope to get more walk-in traffic. Downtown seems to be a vibrant place to live or have a business.”
Scott expects 30 Bird on the Square to have similar hours to the bypass location, which is open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Already up to 12 employees at the bypass location, Scott’s business should bring a few more workers downtown.
“One of our employees here will move over to manage the downtown store,” she said. “We’ll have to hire a few more people as well.”
