Federal prosecutors have asked for a 30-year prison sentence for a Bowling Green man who has pleaded guilty in a case that law enforcement has said involved the largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine in local history.
Tyrecus Crowe, 30, pleaded guilty in February to a count of conspiring to possess 500 or more grams of meth with the intent to distribute.
Crowe was one of eight people indicted in U.S. District Court on conspiracy charges.
Court records indicate that 40 pounds of meth seized during a traffic stop in Texas in 2020 was intended to be delivered to Crowe from California.
The driver of the vehicle that was stopped by law enforcement claimed to have made an earlier trip the week before and delivered 25 pounds of meth to Crowe, according to federal prosecutors.
In a sentencing memorandum filed Friday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Yurchisin requested the 30-year sentence.
Yurchisin said that federal sentencing guidelines, which take into account the nature of a defendant’s criminal conduct that led to his charges plus the defendant’s prior criminal history, call for a sentence of 30 years to life for Crowe.
In support of his argument, Yurchisin said in the memorandum that the government has six recorded phone calls that Crowe made while in jail in which Crowe talks about leaving enough money behind for his family for 24 years and appears to discuss drug transactions using coded language and a trip to California involving a rental car and a delivery.
“Ultimately, these calls are reflective of a drug kingpin who warrants a heavy sentence,” Yurchisin said in the filing.
While Crowe pleaded guilty in February, he has made a formal request since then to withdraw his guilty plea.
Court filings indicate that one of Crowe’s attorneys, John Caudill, was granted permission to withdraw from the case following a hearing in April.
Crowe’s other attorney, Matt Baker, filed a motion May 26 to withdraw as well.
Baker said in his motion that he is unwilling to represent Crowe on a motion Crowe filed to withdraw his guilty plea.
The handwritten motion filed by Crowe alleges that his attorneys have been ineffective in representing him and that he was “coerced” into pleading guilty.
Crowe also alleged that the government promised to “unfreeze all accounts” and would not indict his mother if he pleaded guilty.
Crowe’s mother is not charged in the conspiracy.
Yurchisin said in his sentencing memorandum that Crowe’s motion to withdraw indicated he has not taken responsibility for his conduct.
A sentencing hearing and a hearing on the pending motions is set for Thursday.