Circus Square Park will be transformed into a mini-United Nations on Saturday as Bowling Green celebrates its ethnic and cultural diversity in the city’s 32nd International Festival.
Started in 1989 as an outgrowth of the city’s Ethnic Folk Festival, the International Festival has missed only one year and has grown along with Bowling Green’s international population.
Thanks to its International Center of Kentucky refugee resettlement agency, Bowling Green is now home to nearly 12,000 foreign-born residents who speak a total of 85 different languages, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
Showcasing that diversity is the idea behind the international festival that has evolved from an event that at first showcased a few crafts and foods in Fountain Square Park into a day-long celebration that brings thousands of people to the more-spacious Circus Square Park to sample food, crafts, music and educational displays.
“This (festival) makes you realize how cultures from around the world have made American culture,” said Franne Jennings, a member of the International Festival board of directors who expects 12,000 to 15,000 people to attend Saturday’s event.
“Depending on the weather, the park will stay at capacity pretty much from beginning to end,” Jennings said.
Those visitors will be able to visit about 150 booths offering food, clothing, crafts and activities and enjoy a variety of musical entertainment.
After the 2020 festival was held virtually because of the pandemic and the 2021 event was limited in attendance for the same reason, International Festival Executive Director Kim Mason is looking forward to a return to the fun atmosphere of pre-pandemic festivals.
“In the last few years younger people have gotten more attracted to the festival,” Mason said. “They come dressed up in their cosplay (shorthand for costume play) outfits. It’s like going to Mardi Gras or something.”
That party atmosphere ties in with the evolution of entertainment at the festival.
“For years, the festival had very traditional performances,” Mason said. “Now we are adding more modern music.”
Among the headliners this year is a group called Ras Alan & The Lions, which has a repertoire described as Appalachian Reggae. The group will perform at 12:40 p.m. and again at 3:45 p.m. on the Diversity Stage.
Also mixed in among the local dance groups and other entertainers will be Celtic Bluegrass band Barrenheart, Celtic rock band Tuatha Dea and the Roux du Bayou Cajun band.
“We have a good mix of music, cultural displays and food,” Mason said. “We have a record number of food vendors. That tends to be one of the most popular things.”
Mason said children’s activities and crafts will be expanded this year as well.
The festival will begin with an opening ceremony at 8:45 a.m. and continue until 6 p.m.
Mason said tickets can still be purchased online for $5 at bginternationalfest. com/tickets. Tickets at the gate on Saturday will be $10, but children 12 and under are free.
A complete list of entertainers scheduled for the festival’s three stages can be found at bginternationalfest.com/ performances.
