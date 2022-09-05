For the first time in three years, the annual Trashmasters Classic Lakeshore Cleanup event at Barren River Lake is full steam ahead.
The volunteer trash pickup event coordinated by The Friends of Barren River Lake & Park and Barren River Lake State Resort Park was canceled in 2020 and toned down in 2021 due to COVID precautions, but now it's back to normal for its 35th year, said Holly Myers, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park ranger.
On Sept. 17 from 8 to 11 a.m., volunteers will shuttle back and forth on pontoons from shore to shore cleaning up Barren River Lake. Afterward, volunteers will enjoy a free picnic, music and a variety of prizes donated by local businesses and individuals, including a kayak package.
The project, which is now designated as an official National Public Lands Day Event, started decades ago when USACE employees noticed the amount of trash around the lake that needed picking up. As a reservoir in a 940-square mile drainage area, Myers said the area's litter tends to accumulate in the lake's coves.
"It does end up in our waterways," she said.
Historically, volunteers have gathered as much as eight tons of trash during the cleanup, but in 2019, the team collected just 2.25 tons. The cumulative effect is more important than any individual year though, Myers said.
"Over the years, in total, we have gotten 287 tons of trash off the shore," she said. "We do make a dent in it."
In addition to helping the environment, the cleanup promotes a sense of "support and a spirit of volunteerism" within the community, Myers said. She's not sure what the turnout will be like this year, but said that typically 300 to 400 volunteers show up to help, including Girl and Boy Scout troops, church and school groups and individuals.
All ages are welcome, but large groups and volunteers under 18 should call 270-646-2055 to pre-register. Minors will need a parent's signature to participate. Everyone else can register the day of the event between 8-9 a.m. at one of several boat ramp sites — Bailey's Point, The Narrows, State Park, Port Oliver or Walnut Creek.
Myers said the earlier children are introduced to the spirit of volunteerism, the better.
"You can just see the pride they have in doing this activity," she said. "It helps shape their attitude going forward into the future."
Volunteers should bring their own water and sunscreen, while trash bags and gloves will be provided. Life jackets will also be available, but to make things run as smoothly as possible, Myers suggests that those who own one of their own bring it.
Those who would like to sign up as pontoon boat drivers, registration people or zone coordinators at the ramps should also call 270-646-2055 to get involved.