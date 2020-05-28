If transportation is the lifeblood for economic development, then Warren County's South Central Kentucky Industrial Park is getting a welcome transfusion.
Already home to manufacturers and businesses employing close to 4,000 workers, the industrial park along Nashville Road will soon have another access point that local government and economic development leaders hope will spur further growth.
The 5,500-foot Southwest Parkway, discussed and anticipated for the past five years, is now being built by Scotty's Contracting and Stone and will connect the industrial park to Russellville Road.
The city of Bowling Green is handling construction of the $3 million road, but the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has money allocated in the 2018 Highway Plan to reimburse the city.
The road will include a roundabout about halfway between the park and Russellville Road and an RCUT – reduced crossing U-turn – intersection instead of a traffic light where the road connects near the Tennessee Valley Authority property at 6045 Russellville Road.
City of Bowling Green Public Works Director Greg Meredith said the section of the Southwest Parkway from Russellville Road to the roundabout will be three lanes, with a center turn lane.
"The three-lane section will accommodate the development that is sure to come later," Meredith said.
The roundabout will include spurs that can be utilized for future industrial growth as well.
"There's other developable property in that immediate area," said Ron Bunch, president and CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. "This road will be important for future development."
Bunch said the Southwest Parkway will also help existing companies such as Henkel, Georgia-Pacific, Kobe Aluminum, Holley Performance Products and Bendix get products and employees in and out of the industrial park safely and efficiently.
Michael Wright, plant manager at Kobe Aluminum Automotive Parts, said the new road into the industrial park will help relieve the congestion that has come with growth.
"Having another entry and exit point will improve safety," Wright said. "We have more than 800 employees, so that's a lot of traffic. There are three or four facilities here that routinely get blocked when trains come through. This will help greatly and relieve that traffic congestion."
Likewise, Henkel Plant Manager Kurt Naxera said improving access to the industrial park has become a must for the cleaning products manufacturer that has nearly 900 employees.
"We have 400 trucks moving in and out of the plant every day," Naxera said. "That's a lot of traffic. Henkel supports this project. It will help our people now, and it will also support future growth. This is the right time to make such an improvement."
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray, who joined Bunch and other local officials Wednesday on a videoconference about the Southwest Parkway, said the $3 million or so being spent by the KYTC on this project is a worthwhile investment.
"This will have an economic multiplier effect that's tough to fully comprehend," Gray said. "I've seen over time that these investments really do pay off. This is really a stimulus for continued growth."
Before the current coronavirus pandemic slowed manufacturing and other business activity, the industrial park was enjoying a growth spurt that Bunch said has resulted in $382 million in direct capital investment and creation of about 1,400 jobs since 2015.
The growth is continuing, with developer Bobby Anastario working on a number of projects on a 103-acre addition to the industrial park on the former Franklin Berry Farm property.
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon is expecting further growth now that the Southwest Parkway is in the works.
"We look forward to the continued growth of businesses located within the industrial park and the ability to bring more companies to our area as a result of Bowling Green's continued investment in infrastructure," Buchanon said.
