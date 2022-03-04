Residential development in southern Warren County, already in high gear as developers try to meet the county's increasing housing demand, has gone into overdrive.
Despite vocal opposition from neighbors, the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County on Thursday gave unanimous approval to a plan that could put more than 400 houses on 127 acres of farmland stretching from Rich Pond-Rockfield Road to Aaron Road.
The application by Thomas R. Hunt Investment Properties and builder Barrett Hammer to rezone the acreage from agriculture and residential estate to single-family residential got the OK from the commissioners despite the protests of a couple dozen nearby residents.
Although the proposed development is near such subdivisions as South Glen Gables and Autumn Grove, few of those developments match its density of 3.37 units per acre.
Neighboring residents were quick to point that out to the commissioners.
"In the areas adjacent to this property, the density is less," said Kathy Fletcher, who lives on Aaron Road. "This significantly changes the rural setting."
Fletcher and others who spoke against the development were greeted with applause from the Rich Pond-area residents who packed the Bowling Green City Commission chambers.
"The safety of our area was challenged by adding Autumn Grove," said Rachel Vaughn, also an Aaron Road resident. "Making a cut-through to Aaron Road is absolutely a concern, and having the (Woodburn) volunteer fire department serve all these houses is a concern."
Vaughn and others also argued that the additional houses will lead to flooding problems and increased traffic on already-busy Rich Pond and Nashville Roads.
But attorney Kevin Brooks, representing the developers, made the case that the development meets a pressing need in a county that continues to see record-breaking home sales and decreases in available housing inventory.
"There's a pressing need for housing in our community," Brooks said. "This is what we think the market is telling us is needed."
The development plan for the property calls for a maximum of 429 lots and houses of at least 1,400 square feet with two-car garages.
Planning commission member Christiaan Volkert questioned the compatibility of the development when compared to South Glen Gables and other nearby subdivisions with larger houses.
"You need to consider raising the square footage on the houses," Volkert told Brooks.
"I don't think there's a ton of wiggle room (on square footage)," countered Brooks, who pointed out that the development conforms to the planning commission's Future Land Use Map.
In the end, Volkert joined six other commissioners in voting for the rezoning that will now go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
Two other residential developments were approved by the planning commission Thursday, although one multi-family development had to be scaled down to win approval.
Property owner Paul D. Reels Jr. presented a plan for a 170-unit apartment development on 19.47 acres at 1055 Glen Lily Road near Jennings Creek.
The planning commission staff report pointed out that only 7.88 acres of the property are outside the floodplain, meaning the density calculated using only the developable area is 21.57 dwelling units per acre, much higher than nearby properties.
A number of nearby residents spoke against putting such a dense development in their midst.
"It's just not compatible," said Tammy Adams, who lives on Glen Lily Road. "None of us bought our property expecting to see a big apartment complex go in.
"There are a lot of accidents on that road already. When you add 200 or more cars, the accident rate is only going to go up."
Volkert also questioned the compatibility of the apartment plan, leading attorney Tad Pardue to confer with his client Reels and come back with a proposal for 140 apartments.
A motion to approve the 140-unit plan resulted in a 4-4 tie, with Volkert, Tim Graham, Greg Gay and Mary Vitale voting for the rezoning and Dean Warren, Amy Drane, India Unseld and Rick Starks voting against it.
Pardue and Reels came back with a proposal for 104 units, and it passed 6-2, with Starks and Unseld voting no.
The rezoning from agriculture to multi-family residential will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
Also approved Thursday was the rezoning of 28.1 acres along New Cut Road near H.E. Johnson Road from agriculture to residential estate.
The development plan for the property submitted by Alex and Logan Thomas of Chantom Builders LLC on acreage not served by sewer calls for 25 houses of at least 1,800 square feet with two-car garages.
Approved 8-0 by the planning commission, the rezoning will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.