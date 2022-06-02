Communities along U.S. 68 are once again preparing for the 400 Mile Sale, which will run through Sunday.
The sale runs from the western Kentucky lakes to southcentral Kentucky and through the bluegrass region into northern Kentucky.
Tara Hall, director of the 400 Mile Sale, said the sale is in its 18th year and has at least 500 vendors registered.
Hall hopes the sale will attract visitors to towns along the route.
“The new tagline on the website is ‘Discover Hwy-68 Treasures,’ ” she said. “We want folks who travel along the sale route to find hidden jewels, gems, restaurants and landmarks that they wouldn’t typically see.”
Locally, Auburn, Lewisburg, Olmstead, Russellville, Adairville, Bowling Green, Rockfield, Smiths Grove, Glasgow and Bon Ayr will all have vendors, which are listed on the event’s website at 400mile.com.
Hall said the website has been redesigned and has many new features that will be convenient for users.
“Everything is organized in order from west to east,” she said. “It will literally lead you through each region and each county.”
The website also has features that will allow visitors to plan their route and find the best restaurants and hotels along the way.
The Map My Route part of the website has filters that can help customers find what they are looking for, such as multi/single sites, days, items and regions.
“When you have a yard sale, it never fails that you will have people stop, get out of the car, take a look and get right back in the car because they don’t see what they are looking for,” she said. “Map My Route allows you to find the specific items you are looking for.”
Hall said the 400 Mile Sale not only attracts customers from Kentucky, but also from Mississippi, Georgia, Illinios, Tennessee and Florida.
“It’s handy for antique dealers from other states,” she said. “They will bring tour buses, and we have even seen them come in from as far as Michigan and Wisconsin.”
Hall said she also hopes the sale will be a service to the community because of the difficult economic times.
“If you are a mom looking for clothes for your kids, you may find some deals at the sale that can save you some money,” Hall said.
She said customers who have a few hours to kill might want to venture along the route and find some multi-sites.
“Multi-sites will have 20, 30 or 50 sales,” she said. “They will also often have food trucks set up and fundraisers. They really bring the folks in.”
Among some of the multi-sale sites in the area, according to 400mile.com, are 12400 Bowling Green Road in Smiths Grove, 124 S. Gassaway St. in Glasgow, 664 S. Gassaway St. in Glasgow, 242 S. Morgan St. in Russellville and Bethel Street in Russellville.
Hall, who plans on traveling along the route with four of her children and her husband, said she is looking forward to meeting people from the sale.
She said she’s pleased with the number of vendors for this year’s sale.
“What makes this sale so successful each year is all of the people who set up and register,” she said.