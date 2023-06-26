52nd annual Thunderfest set for July 1

Live music, food trucks, children’s activities and of course, fireworks, are all on the agenda for Bowling Green Kiwanis Club’s 52nd annual Thunderfest on July 1 at the Corvette Museum’s Amphitheater.
Gates will open at 3 p.m. Early bird admission is $20 per car load until 5 p.m. and $25 per car load after 5 p.m.
Proceeds from the fundraiser go to more than 30 children’s organizations in Bowling Green and Warren County.
Thunderfest chairman Rod Hutcheson said that last year Thunderfest raised around $35,000 and they are hoping to raise at least $40,000 this year.
“It’s a great way to support the community, with all proceeds going back to kids in youth organizations and the community,” he said. “None of the money we earn is spent on club-related items. It all goes back to the organizations we support.”
He said between all of the Kiwanis Club’s fundraisers last year, $75,000 was raised that went back into the community.
This year’s Thunderfest has many new features, according to Hutcheson, including the option of arriving early to pay the reduced admission cost.
Guests can also enjoy extended live music performances by Tyrone Dunn and Kin-Foke, Trevor Martin and Bad Navigator.
“There will be five hours of live music, kicking off at 3:30 p.m. until the time of the fireworks,” Hutcheson said. “Because of the length of time for the music, there will be more of a music festival feel in the afternoon.”
After the fireworks, Tyrone Dunn and Kin-Foke will come back to play another set.
Seventeen food trucks and eight non-food vendors are also scheduled to be there.
The Kids Zone is free again this year with five inflatables, face painting and other activities.
The fireworks show will begin shortly after nightfall.
Hutcheson said he hopes people will come out to see that, in addition to the fireworks, the event has a lot more to offer.
“There’s always the people who sit out and park on the street to watch the fireworks, but they are really missing out on so much of the event,” he said. “It’s well worth the money.”
Hutcheson said he is hoping for a good crowd this year and praying for nice weather.
“We have so much to offer this year and have done a lot to promote it,” he said. “We would love to have a record crowd this year.”
Hutcheson said the family-friendly event wouldn’t be possible without the support of sponsors, including Meijer, the title sponsor; Flora Templeton Stuart, Red Level Sponsor; J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapels & Crematory, White Level Sponsor and many others.
“We surpassed sponsorship this year and we certainly appreciate all that our sponsors do for us,” he said.
For more information on Thunderfest, follow BG Thunderfest on Facebook and Instagram or visit bgkiwanis.org/thunderfest.
Anyone who has questions can send a message on social media.
No coolers, alcohol or pets are allowed at Thunderfest and a rain date has been scheduled for July 2.