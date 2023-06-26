52nd annual Thunderfest set for July 1

Fireworks explode above the Corvette Museum Amphitheater in Bowling Green as the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green hosted its 51st annual Thunderfest celebration on July 2, 2022.

 Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com

Live music, food trucks, children’s activities and of course, fireworks, are all on the agenda for Bowling Green Kiwanis Club’s 52nd annual Thunderfest on July 1 at the Corvette Museum’s Amphitheater.

Tags

Recommended for you