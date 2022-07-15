A 1980s film star, a “guitar legend” and a country music icon are coming to the Capitol Arts Center.
Actor Corey Feldman will perform with his band Sept. 6. Having risen to popularity during the 1980s, Feldman should be “a blast from the past for Gen Xers,” according to Jennifer Bailey, marketing and communications manager at the Warren County Public Library, which manages the Capitol.
Harper said Feldman “is comfortable in his own skin” and described his music as “pop with eerie darkness.”
Feldman has turned to music after appearing in iconic films “The Goonies,” “Stand by Me,” “The Lost Boys” and many others.
“We are super-excited that Corey will be performing at the Capitol,” Bailey said.
The doors will open at 7 p.m., while the show is set to begin at 8 p.m. Advance general admission tickets cost $28 and on the day of the event are $30. Those who buy a ticket for $130 will also be able to meet and greet Feldman.
Swedish guitarist Yngwie Johann Malmsteen will take the Capitol stage on Aug. 12. Malmsteen has recorded and released more than 20 albums.
Terry Harper, the concert promoter, said Malmsteen is a “guitar guru and legend,” as well as “one of the best guitar players in the world.” He said his music is “progressive,” “fast-paced” and “loud in a good way.”
The concert will begin at 8 p.m. General admission tickets cost $35 if bought in advance and $40 on the day of the show, whereas seats in the front three rows are $65.
Gene Watson will take over the stage at the Capitol on Sept. 30. Over the span of 60 years, Watson has recorded over 30 studio albums and scored more than 70 charted songs.
Jamie Futrell, executive promotions director at Kentucky Opry, described Watson’s concerts as “very intimate and very relaxed.” Futrell also said that Watson plays “traditional country music with personal stories weaved into it.”
Watson’s show is set to begin at 7 p.m. The cost of tickets ranges from $36 to $78, depending on the location.
Tickets for the three shows can be purchased on the Warren County Public Library’s website at warrenpl.org.