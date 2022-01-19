As Warren County grows, so does the budget for law enforcement.
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower’s 2022 budget, approved by Warren Fiscal Court in December, calls for total spending of $9.35 million for the calendar year, up from the 2021 budget of $8.65 million.
Much of the increase comes in the form of a 2% cost-of-living increase for a sheriff’s office staff that includes nearly 120 full- and part-time employees.
“Our budget request from fiscal court is right at $110,000 more,” Hightower said. “That really is just for the 2% increase in pay.”
Hightower’s budget shows fiscal court assistance of $4,687,000 and also projects a hefty increase in sheriff’s office receipts this year.
Those receipts, coming primarily from tax collections and serving legal documents, are projected to jump from $4,326,000 in 2021 to $4,663,000 this year.
“We anticipate that, with the growth of the county, those receipts will go up,” Hightower said.
The sheriff’s office, like most organizations and households, is also facing the impact of inflation. Hightower’s budget includes $240,000 for fuel, an increase of $80,000 from the previous year.
That fuel expense is the biggest line item under an operating expenses budget that includes $165,000 for technical support and $104,000 for vehicle maintenance.
By far the biggest item on the total sheriff’s office budget is salaries and benefits, which comes to $8.3 million. That item will grow slightly, Hightower said, with the planned addition of a traffic enforcement deputy being brought on board to address community concerns about speeding and reckless driving in some neighborhoods.
The traffic enforcement deputy will oversee the use of the county’s mobile radar speed trailer that can display vehicle speeds on a digital sign.
With the county receiving a second “speed trailer” that was purchased with help from Toyota of Bowling Green, Hightower said the new deputy can help deploy the devices and also help educate the public.
“We’re going to use those (trailers) in problem areas,” Hightower said. “We’ll use one in the northern end of the county and one in the southern end. It’s all about educating the public about the dangers of speeding.”
Other new expenses being incurred by the sheriff’s office include the phased-in deployment of body-worn cameras by deputies and upgrades to the dispatch center.
But the biggest change Hightower is hoping for in 2022 is more room to grow. The county’s purchase in September of the Sugar Maple Square property on Ky. 185 has the sheriff hoping for new offices that will allow better access for vehicle inspections and other transactions that can be inconvenient at the current courthouse location.
“I’m hoping 2022 brings different facilities for us,” the sheriff said. “Sugar Maple Square has a lot of potential and would really benefit us in a lot of ways.”
Plans are in the works to move the county road department to a portion of the Sugar Maple Square property, but fiscal court continues to work on what other departments can be moved to that location and to the former Community Action of Southern Kentucky building on Center Street that was also purchased last year.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.