Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed at least 90 new coronavirus cases in the commonwealth on Friday, bringing the total statewide to 860.
During his daily news conference in Frankfort, he also announced six more deaths related to the virus, increasing the death toll statewide to at least 37.
He also said 15,572 people in the state have been tested, and at least 228 of the 860 people diagnosed with the virus have reportedly recovered.
"That's just what we can confirm now, (but) we believe it's significantly more," said Beshear.
Meanwhile, in a news release Friday, the Barren River District Health Department reported two additional confirmed cases in Warren County, bringing the county’s total to date to 20.
The 42 total cases in the eight-county Barren River district area also include one in Barren County, one in Butler County, five in Edmonson County, three in Logan County and 12 in Simpson County.
There has been one death to date in the Barren River district. Six of the 42 people diagnosed with the virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19, have reportedly recovered.
