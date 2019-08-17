A balmy, scorching weekend will see high temperatures hit the mid-90s across the entirety of southcentral Kentucky. With unpleasant humidity also present, heat indices will slingshot well into the triple digits at times. Although unlikely, given the environment, pop-up storms can’t be ruled out. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Saturday: High 93˚/Low 72˚ Mostly Sunny
- Sunday: High 95˚/Low 74˚ Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 94˚/Low 72˚ Isolated Storms
- Tuesday: High 93˚/Low 73˚ Isolated Storms
- Wednesday: High 91°/Low 70° Scattered Storms
