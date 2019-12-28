Bill Lloyd got the band back together Saturday, all in the name of helping local youngsters explore music.
A Bowling Green native and half of the country music duo Foster & Lloyd that charted nine singles in the 1980s, Lloyd was back in his hometown Saturday evening as part of the long-dormant group Sgt. Arms that was donating its talents to the 20th annual Jambodians Holiday Bash at La Gala.
The event benefits the Son Rhea Foundation, a nonprofit organization that has raised more than $300,000 over the past two decades to provide musical instruments to public and private schools in the Bowling Green area.
“It’s a beautiful thing,” Lloyd said of the charity event launched by Tony Lindsey and some other Bowling Green musicians in 2000. “I’ve been lucky enough to play music all over the world, but this is still my hometown.
“The big attraction to me this year was getting the band Sgt. Arms together again. We played in Bowling Green in the ’70s into the ’80s but broke up in 1982. This is the first time we’ve played together since then.”
Sgt. Arms played a six-song set, part of a 12-act concert that featured everything from country fiddlers and acoustic guitars to amped-up rock ’n’ roll.
Like Lloyd, many of the groups and individuals on the La Gala stage had played bigger venues and enjoyed more than a little success.
Grammy Award winner Sam Bush, a Bowling Green native who achieved fame with the group New Grass Revival, was on hand to play with the blues rock band Duck Butter. And Greg Martin, one of the founders of the Kentucky Headhunters, was on the bill.
“It’s amazing to me to see the kind of artists who come out for this event,” said Larry Bailey, who was among the 200 or so spectators in the intimate La Gala setting. “Bowling Green is very fortunate to have such quality entertainment.”
Another audience member, Bowling Green City Commissioner Sue Parrigin, called the bash “one of the best things that happens in Bowling Green.”
“If I’m in town, I’m at the Jambodians bash to support the cause,” Parrigin said. “This event helps put musical instruments in the hands of young people who maybe can’t afford them.”
Local musician Graham Hudspeth of the five-member group Thrashing Fossils said the music he and others performed Saturday isn’t as important as the students who will benefit from the concert.
“This is our big annual event, and it raises a good amount of money,” said Hudspeth, a member of the Son Rhea Foundation board of directors. “Anytime you can get a musical instrument in the hands of a youngster and let them explore their creativity, it’s a good thing.”
Lindsey – who belted out “Back in the USSR,” “Devil with a Blue Dress” and other rock tunes Saturday with the group Bad Navigator – said the Jambodians event and the Son Rhea Foundation have gained momentum since he and some music-loving friends cooked it up and came up with the unusual name 20 years ago.
“When we first started 20 years ago, we were trying to come up with a name for the event,” Lindsey recalled. “We were looking for something tribal because we were a tribe of music lovers. Mike Clark, who played in the band Slickrock, came up with Jambodians and it stuck.”
The Jambodians event supports a foundation that Lindsey says spends about $20,000 each year to help school music programs. The event has attracted enough notoriety that the Son Rhea Foundation has now received a $10,000 grant from the Country Music Association each of the last three years.
That money and funds raised through the Jambodians concert and other events are targeted to students in need of assistance, Lindsey said.
“It goes to Warren and surrounding counties, whoever has a need,” he said. “The music educators call us and let us know what their needs are. We have donated band instruments, string instruments, whatever the program needs.”
