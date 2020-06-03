How desperate was Alvaton resident Tim Meador to have broadband internet access at his home?
Enough to pursue a service truck doing the connections when he spotted it near his rural home close to Romanza Johnson Park.
“I chased down the truck,” said Meador, recalling how he became the first resident of a pilot area to be connected to broadband service being provided by Tennessee-based North Central Telephone Cooperative in partnership with Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corp. “It’s more or less a case of necessity.”
A second grade teacher at Bristow Elementary School, Meador was forced by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent school closing to try to teach virtually via a DSL (digital subscriber line) connection.
“I didn’t have enough strength,” Meador said, lamenting the weakness of the 6 megabit-per-second DSL connection.
Now, thanks to his quick reaction when seeing the NCTC truck, Meador is living in a 100 Mbps world.
“Growing up, I lived in Allen County (where NCTC is the internet service provider), so I knew about NCTC,” he said.
More Warren County residents, particularly those in the Alvaton and Boyce areas, have been learning about NCTC since the company and WRECC announced last October a partnership to bring internet speeds of up to one gigabit per second to as many as 800 homes in what they’re calling a “pilot” project.
That project, like the lives of most residents, was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic but is now picking up speed.
NCTC, which signed in 2017 a franchise agreement to provide internet and cable television service in Warren County, has already run connections to the Drakes Ridge subdivision and other areas along the Scottsville Road corridor. In order to provide the service to the rural areas of Alvaton and Boyce, NCTC will piggyback off fiber-optic cable laid by WRECC.
Both WRECC President and CEO Dewayne McDonald and NCTC President and CEO Johnny McClanahan said the pandemic has only heightened the need for providing broadband to underserved areas.
“When we started this pilot project back in October, we had no idea how the world would change just a few months later,” McDonald said in a news release. “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the urgent need for reliable high-speed internet access in our rural areas.”
McClanahan agreed, saying: “The past few months have definitely reinforced the need to have a reliable broadband connection now more than ever. People are being more creative in how they interact from day to day, so we are working hard to make working and learning from home easier.”
McClanahan said it’s important that those in the pilot area sign up for NCTC’s internet service if the partners are going to expand to other parts of the county.
“We want the pilot to be successful so we can continue the partnership with WRECC,” he said.
Kim Phelps, WRECC’s senior director of communication and public relations, said the buildout of fiber optic cable in the pilot area should be complete this summer. She said about 34 percent of residents in the pilot area have signed up for the service.
That “take rate” will be important as NCTC considers expanding beyond the Alvaton/Boyce pilot area.
“The test period for the pilot is two years to evaluate several key indicators to determine if we can expand the service beyond the pilot,” Phelps said in an email.
Warren County Sixth District Magistrate Ron Cummings, who has worked closely with WRECC and NCTC to bring more broadband coverage to Warren County, said the take rate is critical if NCTC is going to bring broadband to other parts of the county.
“People in that area need to sign up for it to make it possible for others to get the service,” Cummings said. “The number of people working from home now has shown how critical it is.”
– More information about the availability of broadband in Warren County and the cost of the four speeds being offered is available at nctc.com.
