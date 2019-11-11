Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1298 played host to its annual Veterans Day program Tuesday morning, but it was more than just a time to share a meal – it was a time for veterans of all branches to come together in what Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower, the program's speaker, called a "family reunion."
Hightower served initially in the United States Marine Corps and later the Kentucky Army National Guard after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Hightower began his remarks reading the oath of service taken by those enlisted in the military.
"We can all take ourselves back to that place in time when you raised your hand and said those exact same words," said Hightower. "For many of us, that was many years ago, but so many men and women have done that in these great United States.
"I was looking at some numbers. ... We had over 1 million men enlist in 1941. That was after we came under attack. They knew what was going to happen. They decided they would stand for truth and justice ... and go to battle."
Hightower talked about the 9/11 attacks having a similar draw to have many enlist in the military.
"I can remember exactly where I was that day, working for the city," the former Bowling Green Police Department officer said. "I was actually in training and we saw on break that the first plane had already hit. ... We knew that it wasn't an accident. That night I went home and I sat with my wife. We already had our oldest child, and we had been talking about expanding our family. We asked if it was the time to extend our family.
"I knew I had already been on one deployment and I knew it was going to be something different," Hightower said. "I knew we were going to be at war. We decided we were not going to let some terrorist keep our family from growing. We were going to do better than that."
According to Hightower, his second daughter was born Sept. 24, 2002. He deployed to Bosnia three weeks later, where he spent nine months.
"I missed the first year of my daughter's life. I don't say that to highlight myself, but how many guys in here went through the same exact thing?" Hightower asked the audience.
Hightower also acknowledged the spouses that stayed behind during deployment.
"You all cut the grass, paid the bills, took care of the kids. If it wasn't for you all we couldn't have done our jobs. What a beautiful sight that was when we got flew in to Warren County. We looked down at our county and we were met by our loved ones," said Hightower.
The sheriff then reflected on those veterans that were killed in war.
"I know this is Veterans Day but I can't stop and have Veterans Day without thinking about Memorial Day. Rob Henderson ... he gave his life for this country," Hightower said holding back tears. "As we go forward we have to think about those trials and tribulations and we continue on. We do what we are supposed to do when we are called to duty. I was deployed. I was injured overseas as well. Things happen but I want to thank you all today for serving this great country. It is emotional for me today because there's so many I've been there with. We may at times disagree around the election polls but let us never disagree around the flag pole."
Hightower said he had served with many people in the program's audience.
"I spent a lot of hours and days with these folks ... it wasn't just one deployment a lot of us went on multiple deployments and there's a lot of emotion with that," he said.
Hightower said he wanted his message to convey the sacrifice that veterans make to serve.
"A lot of times, people come up and say 'Thank you for your service,' but there's also another side of that, which is a great sacrifice," said Hightower. "We don't need to cloud that for the next generation. There's a great sacrifice when it comes to serving your country and leaving families and loved ones behind and not really knowing what you're signing up for.
"Today might be a completely different climate than next year. There's always a different battle. So many different wars have come along, and we don't know what is coming around the next corner. When you take that oath you're really signing yourself up for a blank check that you don't know what the actual cost will be ... we appreciate that."
"This is to thank every man or woman who had the courage to don a uniform and serve their country," said VFW Post 1298 Cmdr. Glenn Skaggs Jr. "We are here to honor them today, do this meal and give them thanks. We honor every branch. This is the 101st anniversary of which was originally Armistice Day, which was later changed to Veterans Day. We do this every year at the 11th month, on the 11th day and at the 11th hour when the treaty was signed to end the Great War, WWI."
Skaggs said the program was a chance for veterans to reconnect.
"It is a good time for comrades to get together," he said. "For some, it may be the only time these people get to see each other. We have worked with one of the nursing homes and brought some of the veterans in that might not get to celebrate."
The camaraderie is also personally important to Skaggs.
"I have one biological brother but I have many brothers and sisters that I served with," Skaggs said. "I served over 28 years. That's what Veterans Day means to me ... the camaraderie."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.