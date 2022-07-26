A prettier, more peaceful garden for domestic violence survivors to walk through. A freshly painted classroom to save teachers' time before school starts. Sail shades to keep Top Crops gardeners out of the sun.
These are just a few of the about 40 projects volunteers from more than 30 companies completed Wednesday in honor of United Way of Southern Kentucky's 14th annual Day of Caring. The projects supporting regional nonprofits ranged from reading books to children at Emmanuel Baptist Church to cleaning New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding's sensory trails to building playground gaga ball pits for the Boys & Girls Club and Natcher Elementary School.
Barren River Area Safe Space's memorial garden is home to 52 trees — 42 with plaques inscribed with names of domestic violence victims and survivors and 10 with names of those integral to survivor success.
This October, BRASS plans to add nine more trees for those lost to domestic violence in the region since its last tree-planting in 2018.
Wednesday, Warren County Master Gardeners worked to restore the garden to its peak beauty. They pruned and weeded the area, removed several dead trees and installed fresh mulch and colorful flowers, including black-eyed Susans, hydrangeas and purple coneflowers.
Tom Flynn, one of the master gardeners, said the goal was to create a place of peace for survivors. That meant removing potential hiding spots and any debris or trees that could damage the site's fencing.
"We got here at 6 a.m. and there was a woman walking around and she said, 'I come out here every morning and just walk and think,' " Flynn said. "I don't even want to imagine the environment she came out of, but to think that she could come where it's fenced in so she can feel safe and see a beautiful area— that makes me feel good.”
Some of the less urgent needs of people in crisis are easily overlooked, said Hannah Bushon, BRASS assistant director of finance.
"Having a pretty place to live when you're in a really hard situation, I think is a really underrated part of being a human," Bushon said.
The garden is a reminder of the importance of BRASS' work and what it is fighting against, said BRASS Executive Director Tori Henninger. It's a place for loved ones to visit to "remember that their family member's life mattered, and that they're not forgotten," Henninger said.
"We named them so that a person doesn't become a statistic."
The Master Gardeners will be back to help BRASS replace removed trees with better options for the area's soil and climate conditions, Flynn said.
At Henry Moss Middle School, volunteers from Next Level Homes Services painted classroom walls bright white ahead of the school year's start in August.
Part of the reason Preston King started Next Level, a local handyman and small remodel business, was to be involved in the community. He said that being able to help through the Day of Caring has been "a big deal" to him and his colleagues.
"We just hope that maybe the couple hours that we saved the teacher from having to come in to do touch-up paint, they're putting that more towards being able to help their students or planning or whatever it may be,” King said.
Across town at WKU's Agriculture Farm, ATMOS volunteers installed a sun shade sail canopy while members of Warren County Water District built above-ground raised bed boxes in Top Crops' high tunnel.
The shade sails will provide a respite from the heat and the raised beds used to grow root crops will extend the season for Top Crops' gardening force of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities said Bill Greer, who co-founded Top Crops with his wife, Carol.
“It's just a new growing environment —something else they can use," he said.
Top Crops gardeners have been recipients of United Way Day of Caring volunteer help since the event's debut. Greer pointed to past projects that United Way had a hand in during previous years — a split rail cedar fence, the high tunnel, a gazebo and several walkways surrounding the workspace.
“It’s a godsend for us because we get assistance on projects that we just never get done ourselves," Greer said. "We think about it, we dream about it, but United Way Day of Caring takes the dream and makes it a reality.”
— If you or someone you know is in danger of domestic violence, call the BRASS Crisis Line at 800-928-1183.