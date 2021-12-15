On Wednesday morning, David Holland held a Daisy Buffalo Bill BB gun – a souvenir from his childhood – that had been hanging in the office of his Signature Signs and Ad Specialties business on U.S. 31-W By-Pass.
The toy looked pristine, and its mechanism still worked, which was more than could be said for what was left of Holland’s business.
Like many retailers and restaurants along the stretch of the bypass south of Broadway Avenue, Signature Signs was left in a mess by Saturday’s devastating tornado – one of two twisters now confirmed by the National Weather Service to have touched down in Bowling Green at essentially the same time.
Although not leveled like the nearby Que Buenos restaurant and other businesses in the area, the company near the intersection of the bypass and Rodes Drive was missing most of its roof and showed extensive water and wind damage inside and out.
“When I got here the next morning, there was water on the floor everywhere,” Holland said. “There was no ceiling, like someone opened a convertible top.”
Standing in that open-air environment Wednesday, though, Holland was surprisingly upbeat.
The reason was all around him.
On the roof, a crew worked making repairs. Inside, damaged goods and equipment were being hauled out by more than a dozen volunteers.
“Everyone is chipping in, helping their neighbors,” Holland said. “I’ve lived in Bowling Green my whole life. There’s a lot of goodness in this community.”
That was evident Wednesday as Holland orchestrated a swarm of volunteers mostly made up of his fellow Kiwanis Club members. They were sifting through items, trashing some and saving others for what Holland hopes will be a resurrection for his business.
The group was an outgrowth of the “chainsaw crew” organized by Warren County First District Magistrate Doug Gorman that has since Saturday been clearing trees and debris from residential areas.
“Everyone wants to help,” Gorman said Wednesday. “Maybe 15% of the community was really devastated by the storm. That means 85% aren’t, and the greater majority of that 85% wants to help. We’re trying to do whatever we can.”
Wednesday’s event, which largely involved hauling out a lot of damaged goods and tossing them in a dumpster, was a deviation from what Gorman and other volunteers had been doing in neighborhoods for the past four days.
“We have a group that keeps growing every day,” Gorman said. “We can’t put roofs on houses or do search and rescue. What people can do is manual labor. We go out with chainsaws and cut up downed trees and haul them to the road.”
Gorman said the group has grown as local residents respond to the devastation seen along the bypass, the Kentucky Transpark and in residential areas along Russellville Road and in the Briarwood community.
The volunteers now meet each morning in the Western Kentucky University Center for Research and Development on Nashville Road and deploy to areas in need.
“The worst times bring out the best in people,” Gorman said. “When tough times happen, we want to take care of our neighbors. That’s what this community and this country is about.”
As he watched his fellow Kiwanians and others scurry around his damaged business, Holland had to agree.
The assistance ranged from those sorting through damaged goods to a friend who brought enough lunch to feed 20 people.
“Everyone is chipping in and helping their neighbors,” Holland said. “My needs aren’t as great as some. I’ve heard about the families lost and the kids lost, and it breaks my heart.”
The sight of his fellow Kiwanians pitching in warmed the hearts of Holland and volunteers like Federal Magistrate Judge Brent Brennenstuhl.
Brennenstuhl, who had to rush back to the courthouse for a 10:30 a.m. hearing, said: “What makes you feel good is seeing how many people are out helping. It restores your faith in humanity.”
Holland, who also owns the Suitable for Framing shop in the Fairview Plaza shopping center, is hoping the help allows him to reopen his business soon in a building he owns on College Street.
“My customers are my most important thing,” he said. “I have to focus on getting another sign shop up and running.”
With a little help from those on site Wednesday, Holland believes he can make that happen.
“I feel like everyone has done a good job,” he said. “There are a lot of unsung heroes out there. You don’t see them until you need them.”
