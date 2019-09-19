A mix of sun and clouds will join hot, muggy conditions Thursday. It’ll be very similar to the past few days, just slightly cooler. Humidity should be lower as we get into our Friday and Saturday, however, temperatures will remain well above normal for this time of year. We finally look to get a bit of relief late Sunday into Monday, as a cold front rolls southeast over the area, bringing scattered rain chances along with it. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Thursday: High 90˚/Low 63˚ Mostly Sunny
- Friday: High 89˚/Low 65˚ Partly Sunny
- Saturday: High 88˚/Low 62˚ Mostly Sunny
- Sunday: High 90˚/Low 64˚ Isolated Storms
- Monday: High 88˚/Low 66˚ Scattered Showers
