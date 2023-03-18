CAVE CITY — When Leon Reynolds opened his home, he made sure everyone felt welcome, whether they had two legs or four.
"He called me one day and said 'you gotta come up and see my new baby,' " said Robin Crain, Reynolds' sister. "The next day, I walk in and here comes this tiny goat running through the house."
Reynolds kept a goat named Virgil and an English bulldog named Abby at the house he rented on Penns Chapel Road, and on weekends, he would host get-togethers and cookouts.
Reynolds, 45, was found dead Feb. 20 in his home on Penns Chapel Road, which police say had been set on fire.
Sean Birge, who police say lived off and on with Reynolds, has been charged with murder, first-degree arson and other offenses.
Reynolds' surviving family and close friends are struggling with their loss, remembering their loved one as helpful, handy and generous.
Crain said one cherished memento that remains with the family is a gun cabinet that Reynolds made in a high school shop class.
Originally a gift for her late husband, Crain said the cabinet is now in her son's home.
Reynolds was a carpenter who had recently found work with Thomas Brannon, who lived nearby and operates a construction company.
"He genuinely loved the work, he had a good time at work, he'd rather be doing that than sitting around doing nothing," Brannon said. "He was excited about all the things we had lined up to do."
Brannon took note early of Reynolds' generosity, recalling the time Reynolds bought a large bag of lollipops, bringing them on the second day at a job site after seeing several children there the previous day.
Reynolds also found some gifts of appreciation to give to Brannon, like a set of hunting knives and a signed poster of NBA star Anthony Davis.
"It made me a little leery at first, because I was like nobody's this nice and expects nothing in return, so it took me a while to figure out he was just that way," Brannon said. "You'd call him at 3 in the morning and your car broke down and he'd be on his way. If you needed any help around the house, if he could do it he would and he never asked for nothing in return."
Reynolds formed a close friendship with Brannon and his girlfriend, Amy Bridgwater, and they would spend time at one another's homes or at Spillway Bar and Grill, one of his favorite spots.
Bridgwater said Reynolds enjoyed cooking burgers and steaks on his grill and was fond of his record collection, which was stocked with albums from Kenny Rogers, George Jones and other country stars of a certain age.
"He loved playing poker and he'd whip our butt at dominoes," Bridgwater said. "That's all we did, we'd cook out, play cards in the garage and tell stories ... he just wanted to make sure everybody was having a happy time. He wasn't the life of the party, he sat back and enjoyed everybody else having so much fun. He never made it about him, ever."
Crain was 12 when her brother was born, and she felt protective of Reynolds, calling him at home to make sure he wasn't late for school.
Their birthdays were a day apart on the calendar, and Crain said they celebrated together each year.
Reynolds kept a neat home, which Crain said she pushed on him from an early age.
"Leon's mom was not a housekeeper, she would never wash a dish and I'd go over there and clean," Crain said. "I would say, 'Leon, when you get your own house you better keep it clean' ... for a man, he kept a house totally spotless. You wouldn't find a speck of dust in that whole house."
Reynolds, who was born on St. Patrick's Day in 1977, left behind two daughters and seven grandchildren.
At the time of his death, one of Reynolds' daughters was expecting another baby, and Crain said she planned to induce labor so that the baby would be born on Reynolds' birthday.
Reynolds had also planned to build a walk-in shower for his mother, a job that Brannon said he would now take up.
"We helped each other out off the clock," Brannon said. "Business was business, but it never got in the way of our friendship."
Brannon and Reynolds drove to and from job sites together, creating a lot of happy memories.
"Every time we finished a big job, I'd go to Spillway and buy him wings and the first time I said wings are on me and drinks are on me," Brannon said. "After a $400 bill, I'd say wings are on me and the first two drinks are on me."
Spillway was an important spot in Reynolds' life — in addition to being a favorite hangout, he did work remodeling the back deck there.
Family and friends will be gathering there on Saturday to share stories and raise funds to pay for Reynolds' headstone.
On a recent Friday, Bridgwater and Brannon were looking for something to do for the night.
"The first thing that popped in my head was to go to Leon's and play cards, and we can't do that anymore. It doesn't seem real," Bridgwater said. "We were very blessed to have him. He was a good guy and he deserves something nice."