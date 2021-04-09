Western Kentucky University’s dance department will host its “WKU Evening of Dance” for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The live event at Van Meter Hall will be at 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Performers will include WKU dance faculty, guest artists and some WKU dance students, said Meghen McKinley, an assistant professor of dance at WKU.
“It’s a big learning experience for the students,” McKinley said. “They’re definitely getting educational experiences in a professional setting.”
Most students will be part of the stage crew, handling lighting, set design and costumes, McKinley said.
“WKU Evening of Dance” serves as a fundraiser for the department.
“It creates a cycle,” McKinley said.
With money from “WKU Evening of Dance,” the department can fund the next show, which will then fund other shows to come, she said.
Due to the pandemic, some changes at the event will include limited seating in the auditorium, a mask requirement for all audience members and advance ticket sales only.
Students have found ways to work amid the pandemic, including student projects and recorded home performances, but “WKU Evening of Dance” is the students’ first live performance in a year, McKinley said.
“For the community, it would be wonderful to come see the dances since it’s the first live performance in a year,” McKinley said. “It’s a new energy.”
For those who miss the in-person event or would rather remain socially distanced, the department is offering a streaming of the event on April 24 and April 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The streaming performance will be recorded Friday before the first live performance, McKinley said.
Tickets are required to be purchased in advance for the in-person and streaming event. Tickets can be purchased at wku.showare.com.
