The community took another step in the fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday morning as around 20 residents within the Bowling Green Housing Authority were given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Thanks to a partnership with CDS #10 Pharmacy and the Housing Authority, State Street Baptist Church played host Tuesday as pharmacist Jane Lacefield administered the vaccine in a socially distanced setting.
According to Lacefield, the pharmacy received 100 doses of the vaccine last week and were down to their last 20 doses Tuesday morning.
Those who received the vaccine at the event were classified within Phase 1C of distribution (anyone age 60 or older, anyone age 16 or older with other health conditions and all essential workers).
“It has been so hard for people to find the shot,” Lacefield said. “We immediately started making plans to get them in people’s arms as soon as we could. People ask us when we are going to get some more and we really don’t know. We post to our social media and our website as soon as we get more.”
“I see it as hope,” Lacefield said. “I know so many of these people, especially the elderly, have lost loved ones. Many haven’t been able to see their loved ones.”
Lacefield said the plan moving forward for the pharmacy is to go back out into the community to administer more vaccines once they come in, and it will be reaching out to people who want to host similar clinics in the city.
State Street Baptist Church Deacon Reggie Jackson said that the church had conversations with the Housing Authority about the potential clinic, and it was more than willing to play host.
“They asked us to open up our doors, and we were glad to do so,” Jackson said. “We are a community church, and we want to do anything we can in the community to help fight this (pandemic). We are ready to get back to church. If we get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we can – we can possibly get back to a reasonable sense of normalcy.”
Jackson added that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine also made the event more accessible as individuals only had to take one shot in order to be fully vaccinated.
Alonzo Webb, 73, was one of the 20 residents who received a shot Tuesday morning.
He also shared Jackson’s thoughts as the newer vaccine was more appealing to him as compared to the other available injections.
“Well, I think this is necessary,” Webb said. “We have a pandemic, and with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine I feel like this is what I was waiting for – the one shot. I was a little hesitant at first, but with the one shot that encouraged me to get it.”
Webb added that he also attends Sunday school at State Street Baptist Church and was also willing to take the vaccine after he took many shots during his time serving in the military during the Korean War.
