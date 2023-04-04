John Michael, a member of the Down Syndrome of Southern Kentucky Buddy House, chats with former Nappy Roots frontman Vito “Big V” Tisdale on Monday, April 3 as DSSKY executive director Stephanie Morton looks on.
Monday was a “good day” at the Down Syndrome of Southern Kentucky Buddy House.
Vito “Big V” Tisdale, former frontman of Bowling Green hip-hop group Nappy Roots, made a special appearance to hang out, dance and film TikToks with the region’s Down syndrome community.
Buddy House members’ faces lit up as they walked into the room to meet Tisdale, who greeted everyone with a smile and fist bump as the Nappy Roots’ upbeat hit, “Good Day,” played on loop.
Stephanie Morton, executive director of DSSKY, couldn’t help but smile.
“They’re loving every minute of this,” she said, watching dancing break out all across the room.
The Buddy House is a provider from ages “zero up” that provides things like social and educational opportunities to those with Down syndrome as well as extended therapies and life skills training.
“Anything we (can) do to provide life skills training, what do they need to achieve the most independent and fulfilling life they can have,” Morton said.
Tisdale was a hit with the crowd. Buddy House member John Michael asked if the two could make a CD together. Tre, another member, got up and led the crowd in a dance. Alex got to make a TikTok with Tisdale where the pair grooved to “Good Day” in front of the Buddy House’ mural.
“I think it’s great for them to see someone local that has made it big who can show them that they can do anything they want,” Morton said.
She added that music is at the core of the Buddy House.
“Anything revolving (music), they know who these people are, they know what it’s about and they thrive on getting to meet them and enjoying the company,” she said.
Tisdale said there’s a song connected to every smile, and brought a message of “finding your you.”
“You can be exactly what you want to be every day you wake up,” he said.
For Morton, the Buddy House is the highlight of her life.
“To be here, to be able to be with them every day and experience their highs, their lows and just be a part of their lives, that’s so fulfilling to me,” she said. “And it makes my world come full circle.”
DSSKY serves as the region’s headquarters for persons with Down syndrome and their families. The Buddy House celebrated its 10th anniversary earlier this month and announced a capital project to move into a bigger space to better accommodate those it serves.